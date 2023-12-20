Best last minute Christmas sales to shop ASAP

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

There's only a few days left to finish your holiday shopping. Thankfully, there are tons of last-minute Christmas sales going on now to help you wrap up your holiday shopping. Whether you're shopping for most-wanted beauty products, a Barbie playhouse, cozy winter bedding or a brand new TV, there are plenty of deals to shop now -- many you can still get delivered in time.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest last-minute Christmas deals that you can shop this week. Keep reading to save on tech, appliances, kitchen items, sleep essentials, travel must-haves and so much more.

Best last-minute Christmas sales to shop this week

Shop these major Christmas sales to score a last-minute Christmas gift, upgrade your home for winter or treat yourself to some major end-of-the-year shopping. While you're not too late to get these deals, be sure to consult each retailers' shipping deadlines to make sure you can get the item you want shipped to you by Christmas.

Best last-minute Christmas tech deals

Score a gaming console on sale to gift your favorite gamer or upgrade your TV before the New Year.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: 15% off at Walmart



Walmart

If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

Xbox Series S console with 2 controllers: $290 at Walmart



Walmart

This Walmart holiday gaming deal includes the Xbox Series S console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $99 (38% off) at Amazon

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an affordable option for anyone, not just kids. To take full advantage of parental controls, an adult will need to combine the integrated features with optional apps, like Bark for Android (which costs between $5 and $14 per month, based on the level of control an adult wants over the child's tablet).

This tablet offers an 8.7-inch touchscreen display and a battery life of up to 10 hours. It runs the Android 11 operating system and offers full access to the Google Play Store where many optional apps are available to expand on the tablet's core capabilities.

This tablet comes with your choice of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which is not much. But it's expandable to up to 1TB with an optional microSD memory card.

Beats Studio Buds: 47% off at Amazon

Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 47% off on Amazon ahead of Christmas.

These IPX4-rated earbuds provide 24 hours of listening time with the charging case (8 hours per charge). They have active noise cancelation and feature sweat- and water-resistance.

"I've tried many brands over the years and these are hands down the best I've found," shared one Amazon reviewer. "They are lightweight and come with various caps to fit your ear so they don't slip."

Choose from five on-sale colors. Delivery times vary by region and color selection, so double check the expected delivery data if you're looking to gift these earbuds.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (30% off)

Walmart

Snag these Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) today at Walmart and Amazon for just $99 -- that's 30% off their usual $129 price.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the under-$100 price point.

For someone looking for high-quality stereo audio, at just $99, these AirPods (2nd Generation) are an unbeatable value. Hurry -- this Apple AirPod deal won't last for long and you'll need to order soon to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Blink Mini: $20 (43% off) at Amazon

Amazon

The Blink Mini is a compact home security camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered Blink Indoor camera ($80), the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell, if you have one.

"I've been on the lookout for an affordable and reliable indoor security camera, and I must say the Blink Mini exceeded my expectations in every way," said one Amazon customer. "The motion detection feature is spot-on. I receive instant alerts on my phone when there's movement in the camera's field of view. It's a game-changer for security-conscious folks like me."

Right now, you can score the Blink Mini for just $20, reduced from $35.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: 20% off at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader that makes a great gift for book lovers. However, it also includes a key feature that other Kindle e-readers do not -- this e-reader doubles as a digital notepad. This means you can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the integrated note taking app, you're able to create custom digital notebooks, and fill them up with individual pages containing your notes or sketches. These notes are stored within the Scribe, but can easily be shared when the e-Reader is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the internet-based Send-to-Kindle feature.

With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader, combined with useful note taking tools that allow the device to be used as a versatile digital notepad.

The device is on sale for just $295 (regularly $340) on Amazon now.

Best last-minute Christmas toy deals

Save on toys that will delight your kids, nieces, nephews or grandchildren on Christmas morning.

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: $129 (35% off)

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a three-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

Score this CBS Essential reader bestseller for 35% off now.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Lego train set: 30% off

Amazon

Here's your opportunity to put an absolutely epic, 4.5-star-rated gift under the Christmas tree this year. The Hogwarts Express set includes Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, the train engine, coal tender and a three-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. A lever on top of this completed set will set the 1:32 replica train in motion. 20 Lego Harry Potter minifigures are included, so you can recreate the films' scenes.

Amazon reviewers say this set makes an excellent display piece. "We have it set on top of a bookcase for display and get lots of great comments about it," comments one reviewer. "I would recommend (it) to any Harry Potter fan."

Get this $500 Harry Potter Lego set for $350 at Amazon as a limited-time Lightning deal, while supplies last.

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth science kit: 14% off at Amazon

National Geographic/Amazon

Here's an educational gift that promotes an early love of science. The Earth Science kit by National Geographic includes 15 science experiments -- such as building an erupting volcano or growing a crystal -- sure to keep entertained for hours on end.

"Kids loved learning about seismic and volcanic activity with this kit," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated STEM toy. "I used it as an aid to explain to them how these things work and it captivated them. Great for a rainy day activity or a birthday gift!"

This kit is currently $22, reduced from $30.

Best last-minute Christmas home and kitchen deals

Whether you're shopping for a gift for someone that loves to cook or looking to upgrade your own kitchen for the holidays, there are plenty of deals available to shop now.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer: $280 (26% off) at Amazon



Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touchpoints ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 4,200 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," an Amazon reviewer says.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. It's currently on sale for $280 (regularly $380).

Philips 3200 series fully automatic espresso machine: Save 24% at Amazon



Philips via Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated device can make up to five black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk frother expertly froths your milk so that you can prepare silky smooth lattes and cappuccinos. This kitchen gadget even lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: $105 (save $45) at Our Place

Our Place

The oven-safe Our Place Always Pan is popular with cooking enthusiasts and kitchen-decor lovers, thanks to its gorgeous design and versatility. Built to do the work of 10 cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

It's versatile enough to handle several different cooking functions and just about any dish you would want to make. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

This gorgeous pan comes in your choice of 12 colors. It is available for $105 (regularly $150) during the Our Place holiday sale.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel set: 64% off at Wayfair



Wayfair

The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 68% off. This comprehensive set makes a great gift for the home chef or any easy full-kitchen cookware makeover for your own home.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to just $220. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel cookware set that's rated 4.7 stars at Wayfair.

Buffy Cloud comforter: 15% off at Buffy



Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like, cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics (approximately 50 plastic bottles). It's machine washable.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says.

The bestselling comforter is currently 20% off. Prices start at $106 for a twin size comforter. The queen size, which is typically priced at $189, is now available for just $161. Shipping is free.