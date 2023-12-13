The best deals at the Dyson holiday sale: Save big on vacuums, hair tools and more ahead of Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Attention holiday shoppers: Dyson is currently having a major holiday sale with tons of exciting discounts on products that will elevate your home cleaning and hair styling game. From powerful vacuums to innovative hair tools, there's something for everyone with these hot Dyson holiday deals.

The expert shoppers at CBS Essentials have scoured the Dyson sale to find the hottest deals on last-minute Christmas gifts, post-holiday clean-up essentials and innovative Dyson technology. Shop our top picks below for the best savings or click the button below to shop the full sale.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler: Save $100

Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles. It's a great Christmas gift option for the beauty and haircare fan in your life, no matter if they have short or long locks.

"It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don't have to," says one Amazon reviewer. "It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls."

The top-rated Dyson Airwrap rarely goes on sale. However, right now, you can get the popular styling tool at Dyson at a deep discount before the holidays. Regularly $600, you can get it for $500 at Dyson now.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $220 off

Dyson

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"This is a 'must have' vacuum. I can't believe I've been lugging around a heavy vacuum and a cord for years!" one Amazon reviewer says. "The suction is terrific and the first time I used it, it wasn't even on max suction and did a fantastic job. First time I used it the debris canister was so full I couldn't believe I had thought my house was clean."

Save $220 on the top-rated vacuum at Dyson or Amazon now.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Save $200

Dyson

This 5.2-pound Dyson vacuum features a laser on its cleaner head to help reveal hard-to-see dust on floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

Dyson's de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head can deep clean carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handled vacuum with one click so you can easily clean up anywhere you need it.

Get this Dyson vacuum now for just $450 (regularly $650).

Dyson Gen5detect: Save $200

Dyson

One of Dyson's latest cordless vacuums, the Dyson Gen5detect, features a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM. Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

The vacuum features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size and 99.9% of viruses. It also includes a reimagined Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which can now reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. The new machine features a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction and a new user interface that can show you when your surface is clean in real-time. A piezo sensor uses acoustics to count and categorize particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to volume of particles being removed in real time.

Right now, you can get the premium Dyson vacuum for $750 (regularly $950).

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan: Save $250

Dyson

This Dyson air purifier and fan goes above and beyond most, even destroying formaldehyde that your furniture may be releasing into the air. It also has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors.

This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan. Though you can use it without the fan option in the winter, if preferred.

It's $500 right now (regularly $750).

Dyson Zone noise-canceling headphones: Save $250

Dyson

These headphones pull double duty, saddling a pair of over-the-ear headphones with a detachable visor that acts as a personal air filter. They use air compression technology to draw in fresh air by way of the ear cups, which are quite large, with multiple vents. Air is funneled into the visor with a set of mesh carbon filters, where you can then take a breath of crisp, fresh air.

Dyson claims the Dyson Zone headphones can capture up to 99 percent of particles. They tackle two types of pollution: noise and air, making them a great option for anyone who lives in congested urban areas. Plus, they boast a battery life of up to 50 hours with additional app-based customization.

Get the headphones on sale now for $550 (regularly $800).