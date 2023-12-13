Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Best home and kitchen appliance deals you can get delivered before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is going on right now and offering deep discounts on many of its impressive home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, microwaves and more. We know that appliances are a huge splurge, which is why we recommend taking advantage of some of these holiday deals.

Not only do these deals offer savings in the hundreds, and even over a thousand dollars, you also get extra perks with the purchase, including free installation, free haul away of your old appliances, 0% APR for purchases made in installments, and more. So if you're in the market for a new kitchen appliance before guests show up for the holidays, or know a family member who could use an upgrade this Christmas, dig into these discounts before they disappear.

Samsung Bespoke counter depth four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub: Save 30%

This super sleek refrigerator (23 cu ft.) is currently discounted $1,315 off of its original price of $4,314. It also comes with free shipping, free installation and free haul away of your old appliance. Plus, there's 0% APR on payments made within two years of purchase.

What stands out about this Bespoke model is that it comes with extra storage space (the middle drawer) that can be customized as an extension of your fridge or freezer. This makes the refrigerator a great option for a large family, people who host regularly or even a cooking professional who does some work at home.

The refrigerator also comes with a beverage station that includes two dispensers, including one for a cup of water and one for a pitcher (pitcher included), two ice dispensers (one for cubed ice and one for ice bits), and the brand's signature Family Hub, which allows you to see inside your fridge from its exterior screen, among other cool features.

Samsung Bespoke counter depth four-door flex refrigerator with Family Hub: Save 39%

You can save $2,015 on this refrigerator (23 cu ft.) if you take advantage of this holiday deal. The purchase comes with free shipping, free installation, free haul away of your old appliance and 0% APR for two years after purchase.

This Bespoke model has one of the largest Family Hubs of other Samsung models, with a whopping 32-inch screen. It feels as if you're operating a tablet on your kitchen door. With the Family Hub, you can pull up your calendar, write notes, see inside your fridge, and if you have a Ring camera, see who is at your front door. This would be a great refrigerator for someone who loves getting the latest in tech gadgets.

Like other Samsung refrigerators, the Bespoke counter depth flex refrigerator comes with a dual beverage center and ice maker as well as the SmartThings Energy app, which helps you monitor your refrigerator's energy usage.

Samsung Flex Duo slide-in dual fuel range: Save 39%

Take advantage of this deal and you can save $1,500 off a Samasung smart range. With its 6.3 cu ft. dual oven, you can cook two dishes at two different temperatures at the same time. You can preheat the oven and change cooking times from your phone with the SmartThings app, or by voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby.

The oven has a dial so you can easily choose your mode of cooking, including air frying. The range comes with four standard burners, plus an elongated middle burner designed for griddle pans. We like that the knobs illuminate when the range is oven -- it makes a good visual safety reminder.

This range comes with free shipping, free returns (if returned within 15 days of receipt) and 0% APR for two years at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale.

Samsung smart slide-in electric range: Save 34%

This large Samsung smart range (6.3 cu ft.) comes with five induction cooktops of varying sizes, making it compatible with pots and pans big and small. On one end of the range you could easily fit an eight-quart stockpot, while the other side could be used for sauteing with a 10-inch cast iron skillet. If you're looking to replace your gas range with something electric, this is the one to buy.

Other features of this range include an air frying mode, illuminated range knobs, a fingerprint-resistant exterior finish and wireless access to the SmartThings app, which allows you to control your appliance from your smartphone. There is also a self and steam clean setting, which promises to remove grease and food residue from your oven in just 20 minutes.

When you purchase this range, you also get free shipping, free installation, free returns, free haul away of your old appliance, and if you plan on making payments in installments, 0% APR for two years.

Samsung Bespoke ultra capacity front load washer and electric dryer: Save 38%

This washer and dryer set is currently $1,105 off right now during the Samsung holiday sale. That brings the set down to $1,796. (A gas dryer option is also available.)

This washer (5.3 cu ft.) and dryer (7.6 cu ft.) feature settings that make it easy to get your laundry clean fast. The speed setting allows you to complete a load in less than an hour, and the steam cleaning option in the washer and dryer helps with getting rid of stains, as well as removing light wrinkles from clothing. There's also a self-clean setting, saving you time from having to routinely clean the appliances yourself.

What's also great about this washer and dryer is that you can set schedules and get alerts when loads are done on your smartphone with the SmartThings app.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top load washer and dryer: Save 34%

This large Samsung washer (5.4 cu ft.) and dryer (7.4 cu ft.) combo is just $1,458 total, a savings of $780. It's one of the most affordable Samsung laundry duos you can buy. But don't be misled by the price, these are great machines.

With so much room, you can really fill these appliances up with clothes, making this a great option for large families. In addition to plenty of space, the washer also comes with a built-in water faucet that helps with spot treating stains and a lid that closes softly, preventing banging every time you have to open and close your laundry machine.

The dryer offers even more space than the washer (2 extra cubic feet to be exact), comes with an internal drum light for easy viewing, and, like the washer, can be connected to the SmartThings app, which can help you with troubleshooting problems as well as remotely control your appliances.

Get the Samsung washer for $729 during the Discover Samsung Winter Sale.

Get the electric dryer for $729. A gas dryer option is available for $100 more.

Samsung smart dishwasher (42dBA): Save 41%

This quiet smart dishwasher really lives up to its name. When linked up to the SmartThings app, you can start, stop and delay cycles from your phone. The app also lets you monitor the appliance's energy usage and allows you to track how many dishwasher pods you have used, so you know when it's time to replenish.

This model comes with an extra dish rack allowing for more room for cutlery, and has a pre-blast cycle that prevents you from having to rinse your dishes before putting them in the washing machine. It also adjusts how much warm air it emits during the drying period depending on the load, which helps save energy.

During Samsung's holiday sale, you can get this for $500 off. Your purchase also includes free shipping, free returns and 0% APR for two years if paid in installments.

Three-Door Family Hub refrigerator + Slide-in gas range + StormWash dishwasher + Microwave Bundle: Save 27%

If you just purchased a fixer upper that needs all new appliances, or know of a family member that needs a serious appliance upgrade in their kitchen, it may be easier (and cheaper) to go all in on a bundle. This Samsung kitchen appliance bundle includes a refrigerator with a water dispenser and a family hub, the latter of which allows you to see inside your fridge, connect to apps, write notes on the screen and more.

The slide-in gas range has five burners and an oven that can be controlled remotely via your smartphone. The dishwasher can also be controlled via your smartphone and has a prewash cycle that prevents you from having to rinse your dishes before washing. The microwave stands out in that it has an eco mode, which is a function that allows you to turn off the display to conserve energy when not in use.

This matching bundle is normally $6,366, but has been reduced to $4,636, saving you $1,730.

