Woman jogger killed by naked man rampaging through Swiss park

Zurich — A woman jogger was killed by a naked man who was screaming and attacking people in a lakeside park in Switzerland, police said Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday evening in Mannedorf on Lake Zurich, around 12 miles southeast of Switzerland's biggest city, the Zurich cantonal police said.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested.

"On Tuesday evening a woman was attacked and fatally injured by a man in Mannedorf," police said, adding that the woman had been out jogging.

"Shortly before 8:00 pm (1 p.m. Eastern), passers-by reported a man in Alma Park who was running around naked, screaming and physically attacking other people. The emergency services who quickly arrived on site found a seriously injured woman lying on the ground," the police said, adding that "despite immediate resuscitation, the woman died from her serious injuries."

A Swiss flag flies on the back of a boat on Lake Zurich, with the village of Mannedorf visible on the shore in the background, in a 2014 file photo. Brigitte Blättler/Getty

The suspect, a Swiss national, was also found at the park and was arrested, the police said.

The victim's identity was not provided due to an ongoing investigation, they said, which included inquiries to determine whether the suspect and victim had known each other.

After questioning, the suspect will be referred to the public prosecutor for serious violent crime, the police said.

There were no immediate reports about other people attacked by the suspect sustaining serious injuries.