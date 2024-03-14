The 8 best gaming headsets for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Razer, Turtle Beach

If you want to get the best experience playing multiplayer games online, it's essential to feel every sound effect and catch every note of a game's ambience-setting music. It's equally important to clearly communicate with your allies -- and taunt your enemies. In other words, a gaming headset is an absolute must.

Whether you choose a wired or wireless gaming headset, you want one with superior sound quality, maximum comfort to wear and other extra features -- like active noise cancelation and spatial audio support. These top gaming headset picks offer the key features needed to take your gaming up a notch when it comes to audio.

Some of the best gaming headsets are designed exclusively for PC gamers, while others work with a specific gaming console, like the PlayStation 5. As you're about to discover, there are also high-end gaming headsets that'll work with almost any gaming hardware.

If you want to trick out your gaming setup with the best gear, we recommend also investing in one of the best gaming monitors, gaming keyboards and handheld controllers. And if you want to take your favorite PC games on the go, check out our coverage of the best gaming laptops, as well as our in-depth review of the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming system.

What is the best gaming headset in 2024?

Our in-house team of gaming experts know how essential good quality audio is. Ideally, you want to drown out all ambient noise, so you can focus on the action taking place in whatever virtual world you're visiting.

Best gaming headphone overall: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Mac, mobile | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4GHz), USB | Driver size: 40mm | Spatial audio: Yes | Active noice cancelation: Yes | Battery life: Up to 22 hours

When it comes to gaming headsets, the wired and wireless options from SteelSeries are among the best you can get. We particularly like this Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset. It offers excellent active noise cancelation, a retractable microphone, 360-degree spatial audio support and an impressive battery life.

This is an over-the-ear headphone design with plush ear cups and high-fidelity drivers that generate clear and rich audio that help bring games to life.

Not only does this gaming headset block out unwanted ambient noise, it also does an impressive job making sure you can clearly hear and be heard.

Plus, this headset makes sound effects and music sound incredibly immersive and robust. Its base station connects to your PC via its USB port.

Best value gaming headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed

Razer

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Mobile | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth, 24GHz), USB | Driver size: 50mm | Spatial audio: Yes | Active noice cancellation: No | Battery life: Up to 70 hours

We chose the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed for this value category because it is fairly priced and offers some impressive audio features, like THX spatial audio. It's also lightweight (a mere 9.88 ounces), so it's comfortable to wear during extended gaming sessions. The up-to-70-hour battery life isn't too shabby either.

While the boom mic isn't detachable, it is bendable, so it's easily moved out of the way when it's not needed. One thing we particularly like is the three-part drivers built into this headset, so you get greater differentiation between the high, mids and lows. This translates to greater audio clarity.

The ear cups are covered with a soft memory foam that seals around your ears to block ambient nose, but the headset lacks active noise cancelation. For the price, the Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is great for gamers on a budget, but who want good performance.

Best budget gaming headset: Asus ROG Strix Go

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, mobile | Connectivity: Wired (USB or 3.5mm cable) | Driver size: 40mm | Spatial audio: No | Active noice cancelation: Yes

Within the Asus ROG product line, you'll find several high-end gaming headsets, but the Strix Go is the budget model that you can often find on sale for less than $65. It's a wired headset that offers the basics -- good quality audio generated from 40mm drivers and decent active noise cancelation.

One handy feature is the detachable boom mic. Plus, all of the onboard controls, which include a volume wheel and mute button, are easily accessible. These headphones weigh in at 10.23 ounces, but from a size standpoint, they're a bit on the bulkier side.

If you use multiple gaming platforms and mobile devices, the Strix Go will easily connect to any that have a USB port or 3.5mm audio jack. For gamers on a tight budget, and who don't already have Bluetooth headphones or wireless earbuds they can use for gaming, this Strix Go model is an affordable option.

Best multi-platform gaming headset: Razer Barracuda X



Amazon

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch, mobile | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz), USB | Driver size: 40mm | Spatial audio: No | Active noice cancelation: No | Battery life: Up to 50 hours

As far as wireless gaming headsets go, the Barracuda X set is a good option for someone who wants multi-platform support. For wired connectivity, you get simple USB connectivity. For wireless gaming, you can take advantage of either Bluetooth 5.2 or 2.4GHz, based on the computer or gaming system you're using.

The up-to-50-hour battery life is more than enough for the average gamer. And while you get a detachable mic for convenience, as well as robust stereo sound, this headset lacks both active noise cancelation and spatial audio support.

Choose from five color options, including black, while, pink/white, yellow/black and a black/white Roblox edition. The headset offers easy access onboard controls. It weighs in at 8.82 ounces.

Best USB wired gaming headset: Asus ROG Theta 7.1

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One | Connectivity: Wired (USB) | Driver size: 40mm (front), 30mm (center, side, rear) | Spatial audio: Yes (7.1 surround sound) | Active noice cancelation: No

When you start looking into headsets over $250, your expectations should be higher. The Asus ROG Theta 7.1 gaming headset is multi-platform-compatible. It's also our favorite wired headset that relies exclusively on a USB cable connection.

What sets this headset apart is that it supports 7.1 channel surround sound, thanks to front, center, side and rear drivers in each ear cup. In addition to true surround sound, the audio is supported by a decent level of rich bass.

Unfortunately, the Theta 7.1 headset does not have active noise cancelation, but you do get a noise-canceling microphone that allows for clear in-game voice communication.

We like that the ear cups are padded with a comfortable and ear-cooling material that does not cause heat or pressure on the ear. And the headset is also great for music or the audio in movies and TV shows you stream.

Best wireless gaming headset: Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Mac, Switch, mobile | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz) | Driver size: 50mm | Spatial audio: No | Active noice cancelation: Yes | Battery life: Up to 12 hours per battery (2 included)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a wireless gaming headset that offers almost zero audio lag, thanks to Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4GHz wireless support. You also get a really impressive collection of features that include 50mm Nanoclear drivers and adjustable active noise cancelation. In addition, the headset uses a swappable battery system, so with the two rechargeable batteries that are included, you can expect up to 24 hours of continuous use.

Another handy feature is that the boom microphone is bendable. This means you can adjust it to the perfect angle for comfort and to ensure you're being heard. At the same time it blocks out ambient noise, a four-microphone setup ensures that the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset offers clear and rich audio with deep bass. Meanwhile, the microphones used to pick up and transmit your voice also remove up to 97% of unwanted background noise.

When it comes to adjusting the headset's settings (including the level of noise cancelation), you'll use the Turtle Beach Audio Hub smartphone app or the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro software (which is a bit more complicated). Basic volume control can be done onboard using the headset's built-in volume wheel.

Best PS5 wireless headset: PlayStation Pulse Elite

Amazon

Compatibility: PS5 | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth, PlayStation Link) | Driver size: Planar magnetic drivers (size undisclosed) | Spatial audio: PlayStation 3D audio | Active noice cancelation: No | Battery life: Up to 30 hours

For almost as long as there have been PlayStations, Sony has released companion gaming headsets. For the PS5, the PlayStation Plus Elite is the latest wireless headset. It supports PlayStation 3D audio, which is what's used by the console itself and most of your favorite PS5 games.

You'll use Sony's PlayStation Link wireless technology to pair the two devices. However, since the headset also supports Bluetooth and has a retractable mic, you can use the headphones wirelessly with any compatible gaming system, computer or mobile device.

Don't worry if your gaming sessions run a bit long. The headset has a battery life up to 30 hours. After that, the quick-charge feature gives you an additional two hours of listening time on a 10-minute charge.

Best premium gaming headset: Master & Dynamic MG20

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation 5 | Connectivity: Wireless (Bluetooth), Wired (USB, 3.5mm cable) | Driver size: 50mm | Spatial audio: Yes | Active noice cancelation: No | Battery life: Up to 22 hours

Master & Dynamic is a high-end audio brand that, among other things, makes some really impressive headphones and speakers. The MG20s are the company's first foray into gaming headsets. You can expect a headset that offers the quality of Master & Dynamic wireless headphones, but with the addition of a detachable boom mic. The headset is also designed to enhance game audio.

You get separate volume controls for the mic and in-game audio. The ear cups are padded with ultra-soft lambskin leather for comfort. And the MG20s come in your choice of six color combinations.

What's nice is that the MG20s can be used wirelessly (via Bluetooth) or wired, using either a USB or 3.5mm audio cable connection with your computer or gaming device. Battery life is up to 22 hours. There's also the M&D Connect mobile app that lets you customize audio EQ using presets or your own settings.

Overall, the MG20s offer excellent performance, thanks to the premium components it's built with.

How to pick a gaming headset

There are eight key things to consider when choosing the best gaming headset.

Compatibility : Some of the best gaming headsets work just with PCs or gaming laptops, while others work with a specific console system, such as a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or Xbox S. There are also some gaming headsets -- from popular brands -- that are compatible with PCs, consoles and even mobile devices. Focus on the equipment you own and plan to use the headset with to ensure compatibility.

: Some of the best gaming headsets work just with PCs or gaming laptops, while others work with a specific console system, such as a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or Xbox S. There are also some gaming headsets -- from popular brands -- that are compatible with PCs, consoles and even mobile devices. Focus on the equipment you own and plan to use the headset with to ensure compatibility. Connectivity : Wired headsets can connect to your computer or gaming system using a USB or 3.5mm audio cable, while wireless gaming headsets can support either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz (sometimes both). Wireless connectivity offers more freedom of movement, but for pro gamers, the potential lag from a Bluetooth wireless headset can be a problem. However. 2.4Gz wireless connectivity cuts lag almost entirely.

: Wired headsets can connect to your computer or gaming system using a USB or 3.5mm audio cable, while wireless gaming headsets can support either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz (sometimes both). Wireless connectivity offers more freedom of movement, but for pro gamers, the potential lag from a Bluetooth wireless headset can be a problem. However. 2.4Gz wireless connectivity cuts lag almost entirely. Driver size : This is one of the key factors that determine sound quality and clarity. The larger the driver size (which is measured in millimeters), the better.

: This is one of the key factors that determine sound quality and clarity. The larger the driver size (which is measured in millimeters), the better. Spatial audio support : This technology makes audio sound like it's emanating from all around you. Especially when you're gaming or watching movies, spatial audio makes the content much more immersive. When it comes to gaming, you might see spatial audio described as 3D audio, 360-degree or Dolby Atmos. All offer better listening than basic stereo, assuming your games support it.

: This technology makes audio sound like it's emanating from all around you. Especially when you're gaming or watching movies, spatial audio makes the content much more immersive. When it comes to gaming, you might see spatial audio described as 3D audio, 360-degree or Dolby Atmos. All offer better listening than basic stereo, assuming your games support it. Active noise cancellation : Also known as ANC, this technology eliminates ambient sound, letting you focus on your games.

: Also known as ANC, this technology eliminates ambient sound, letting you focus on your games. Noise-canceling microphone : Microphones built into gaming headsets are designed to pick up and transmit your voice, allowing you to communicate with allies or enemies in real-time. When the headset has a noise canceling microphone, it ensures your voice is heard clearly by digitally removing ambient sound.

: Microphones built into gaming headsets are designed to pick up and transmit your voice, allowing you to communicate with allies or enemies in real-time. When the headset has a noise canceling microphone, it ensures your voice is heard clearly by digitally removing ambient sound. Battery life : This only applies to wireless headphones and it lets you know how long the headset will function in between charges or before you need to swap out the rechargeable battery pack. Obviously, the longer the battery life, the better. We recommend seeking out a headset that offers at least a 10- to 15-hour battery life.

: This only applies to wireless headphones and it lets you know how long the headset will function in between charges or before you need to swap out the rechargeable battery pack. Obviously, the longer the battery life, the better. We recommend seeking out a headset that offers at least a 10- to 15-hour battery life. Special features: Some of the additional features to look for include memory foam ear cups, overall comfort, superior build quality using high-end audio components, decorative RGB lighting and a removable or retractable microphone. A carrying case will help to protect your gaming headset.

Keep in mind, while not specifically designed for gaming, many of the best noise canceling headphones and wireless earbuds, including the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) can also be paired with your computer or console to provide high-quality audio and the ability to have in-game conversations.

Be sure to read all of our in-depth product reviews and find the best deals. It's all here in our latest tech coverage.