The best Fourth of July sales: Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Samsung, Best Buy, more

The Fourth of July isn't until Tuesday, but the sizzling summer deals have already begun. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best deals you can snag right now ahead of Independence Day, including slashed prices on premium cookware sets, top-rated tech, BJ's Wholesale Club memberships, Samsung home appliances and so much more.

Top Fourth of July sales to shop now:

We've been busy curating the best deals for you and your family this Fourth of July weekend. Take a look at the articles below, or read on to see our top Fourth of July finds.

Samsung Fourth of July sale

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung is currently offering an exciting lineup of Fourth of July deals. For a limited time you can treat yourself to a new TV or upgrade all your home appliances and save a ton of money on your purchase.

If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV. You can have your new Samsung TV delivered, or arrange for same-day pickup at your local Best Buy store through Samsung.

Shop all Samsung Fourth of July deals

Wayfair: Save on outdoor furniture, fire pits and more for July Fourth

Wayfair

Wayfair is offering a ton of great deals on outdoor furniture, fire pits, grills and more for Fourth of July. Explore all of the early Fourth of July deals now while we wait for the official Wayfair Fourth of July sale to kick off.

Shop the Wayfair sale

Save 50 cents per gallon on gas at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club

You might already know that warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club offer some of the best gas prices in your area. But this coming Fourth of July weekend, the best deal on gasoline is at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Spend $150 in-club or online between June 22 and July 4 and you'll save 50 cents per gallon on your next fill up at BJ's Wholesale Club (through July 9, 2023). This deal is good on up to 40 gallons per fill up.

The discount can be earned once per day per primary membership. Your membership card needs to be swiped at the pump to for the discount to be applied, and your gas discounts earned can't be stacked. (Visit the BJ's Wholesale Club website for the full terms and conditions on this amazing offer.)

Not a BJ's Wholesale Club member? Well, good news -- right now you can score a full year membership for just $20. That's less than half the usual $55 per year membership price. When you consider the gas price deal and this membership deal, there's never been a better time to join BJ's Wholesale Club.

BJ's Wholesale Club membership, $20 for one year (reduced from $55)

Sam's Club membership deal: Join for half price

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering a deal for new members this Fourth of July you've got to see. Right now, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half-off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership.

You can save money on TVs, groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership. You can even save money on summer movie tickets and save money on gift cards to other retailers at Sam's Club. And the best part -- you can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately and take advantage of Sam's Club's best July deals.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

Best Buy Fourth of July sale: save on appliances and tech

LG via Best Buy

The Best Buy Fourth of July sale is currently underway, with major discounts on appliances, tech and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your refrigerator or score a sweet deal on a new TV, Best Buy has something for you.

Shop the full Best Buy Fourth of July sale

Monos Fourth of July Sale: Save up to 20% on top-rated luggage

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss the Monos Fourth of July Sale. The reader-loved brand is offering up to 20% off site-wide. Shop deals on popular luggage option including the Monos Carry-on and score savings on must-have travel accessories too.

Shop the Monos Fourth of July Sale

NuFace Fourth of July sale: Save 15% on popular facial toning devices

NuFace

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace Fourth of July sale is going on now, with 15% off many of the brand's most popular skin toners, serums and toning devices. Shop the sale now and enjoy significant savings on the NuFace Trinity starter kit, a CBS Essentials staff favorite, or explore NuFace's body toning device.

See all NuFace Fourth of July deals

Caraway Home summer sale: Save 10% sitewide on this best-selling cookware brand

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, nonstick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60% less carbon dioxide than other nonstick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes. The best part is that Caraway is currently offering 10% off sitewide on all of its cookware products.

Shop the Caraway Home sale

Hexclad sale: Save up to 30% on premium cookware sets

Hexclad

Hexclad, a premium cookware brand partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is having a sale ahead of July 4th with discounts on bestselling cookware sets, knife sets and more. Treat yourself to a new hybrid cookware set while these deals last.

Explore all Hexclad deals

SoloStove Fourth of July sale: Save 40% on fire pits

SoloStove

SoloStove, the maker of the trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits, including the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit. These portable fire pits are excellent for summer gatherings in the backyard, cuddling up by the fire after a dip in the pool or even for grilling meats or making s'mores on your next camping trip.

Shop the SoloStove 4th of July sale

Brooklinen Fourth of July sale

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen's massive Fourth of July sale is on now. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

The luxury bedding and home brand is offering 20% off sitewide. That means you can save big on sheets in fun new spring colors, plush beach towels for summer vacation and even save money on the brand's new organic collection. Plus, shop some of our CBS Essentials staff member's personal favorites, including the Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels and the Brooklinen luxe core sheet set.

Shop the Brooklinen Fourth of July sale

Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale: Save up to 25% sitewide

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale.

Shop the Cozy Earth Fourth of July sale

Great Jones Fourth of July sale: Save on summer essentials from the popular cookware brand

Great Jones

Right now, you can big on summer essentials from this popular cookware brand. Save on Great Jones summer must-haves such as the Holy Sheet ceramic sheet pan and the Sweetie Pie ceramic pie dish.

Shop the Great Jones Fourth of July sale

Luna Blanket sale: Save 20% off sitewide

Amazon

Get cozy this Independence Day with Luna Blanket's Fourth of July sale. Use code "JULY20" to save on all of Luna's bestselling sleep products, including the brand's popular cooling weighted blankets that are perfect for summer.

Shop the Luna Blanket sale

Big Blanket Co: Save 25% on extra-large, ultra-cozy blankets

Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. The brand is best known for it's 10 foot by 10 foot big blankets, but you can also score wearable blankets, outdoor blankets and more on sale this weekend. Take 25% off sitewide on the big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket outdoor blanket or the Big Beachy beach blanket.

Shop the Big Blanket Co Fourth of July sale

Shop the best Fourth of July mattress deals in 2023

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best Fourth of July mattress deals in 2023.

Nolah Sleep

Nolah Sleep

During Nolah Sleep's Fourth of July sale, all mattresses are 30% off and come with two free pillows. You can take an extra $100 off any mattress when you use the code "CBS100."

Nolah mattresses come with a 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping. Sale runs through July 11.

Shop Nolah Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep

Calling all Casper Sleep fans: the mattress and bedding brand is having a massive Fourth of July sale. The brand is currently offering 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets, plus 50% off adjustable bed frames and 20% off everything else. The sale runs through July 13 and some exclusions apply.

Shop Casper Sleep's Fourth of July sale

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle

Shop the brand's July 4th Super Sale and save up to $700 on select mattresses and frames. Tuft and Needle is also offering a bundle deal on bedding essentials. Right now when you add any mattress, mattress protector, sheet set and a down alternative pillow set to your cart, you'll save 15% with the code "MATTRESS15."

Shop the Tuft and Needle Fourth of July Super Sale

Big Fig

Big Fig

Now through July 18, customers can take $400 off a Big Fig mattress using the code "July4."

Big Fig (short for Bigger Figure) make mattresses that can support up to 1,100 pounds. The mattresses are made with the brand's ThermoGel Cooling Technology to help prevent night sweats and heavy-duty foam to prevent sagging. The brand offers a 20-year warranty and a 120-night sleep trial.

Shop Big Fig's Fourth of July sale

Nectar Sleep

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's Fourth of July sale includes 33% off everything. That means the brand's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is deeply discounted right now.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,049)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Essentia: Get 25% off on mattresses

Essentia

Essentia is offering 25% off its organic foam mattresses and 15% off pillows and accessories. That means you can get the Classic REM5 mattress at a discount! The mattresses features cooling technology, which incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,155 (regularly $4,207)

Shop the full Essentia Fourth of July sale

Best Fourth of July deals on activewear

Upgrade your wardrobe for summer with savings on shoes, loungewear, workout clothing and more.

Under Armour Summer Sale: Save 25% on activewear and running shoes

Under Armour

Under Armour is offering big deals on must-have summer workout gear. Right now when you shop Under Armour's activewear on sale, you can save up to 62% on running shoes, workout leggings and more. Love Under Armour? Then you'll love this -- many of the brand's most popular styles are on sale now.

Now during Under Armour's deals, you'll get an additional 25% off on eligible sale styles with code "SUMMER25." What are you waiting for? Show up to your summer workouts and activities in style. Shop Under Armour activewear on sale today. Plus save on all your hiking and trail running essentials now.

Shop Under Armour on sale

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale: Save up to 60% on activewear, clothing and accessories

Athleta

Athleta is currently offering discounts of up to 60% off during its Semi-Annual Sale. This is a great time to stock up on summer workout attire or comfy, breathable loungewear.

Shop the Athleta Semi-Annnual Sale

Lululemon clearance sale

Lululemon

Save on tons of popular leggings, athletic wear and running shoe styles from Lululemon. The brand added a ton of new deals to its "We Made Too Much" clearance section ahead of Independence Day.

Shop the Lululemon clearance sale

Best Amazon deals to shop now

Looking for more deals to shop? Not only is the Fourth of July right around the corner -- but Amazon Prime Day is approaching as well. Check out Amazon's top early Prime Day deals below.

Save big on Amazon devices

Amazon

Amazon has already unveiled a ton of early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech including Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles and more. Shop some of our favorite deals below to save up to 62% on popular Amazon devices for the whole family. These deals are Prime Member exclusives, so you'll need to be subscribed and signed in to an Amazon Prime account.

Save on Amazon devices now

Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

Amazon

Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).

It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Get Kindle Unlimited free for three months

Amazon

Not only are there plenty of early Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.

Subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for free for three months

