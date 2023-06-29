Brooklinen Fourth of July Sale: Save 20% on bedding, bath and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen's massive Fourth of July sale is on now. For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

The luxury bedding and home brand is offering 20% off sitewide. That means you can save big on sheets in fun new spring colors, plush beach towels for summer vacation and even save money on the brand's new organic collection. Plus, shop some of our CBS Essentials staff member's personal favorites, including the Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels and the Brooklinen luxe core sheet set.

Ready to upgrade everything in your linen closet? We've compiled the best deals on Brooklinen products below.

Top products in this article

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $151 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen reversible quilt set, $295 (reduced from $369)

Brooklinen beach towel, $52 (reduced from $65)

Best deals at Brooklinen during the Brooklinen Fourth of July Sale

Shop the best deals on bedding, bath items and more during the Brooklinen Fourth of July Sale. Plus explore some of our staff favorites from Brooklinen.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $151

Brooklinen

This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets.

I recently upgraded to Brooklinen luxe sheets and love them. These Brooklinen sheets are so much more comfortable than my old sheets. They're super soft and keep me cool throughout the night.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $151 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels: $63



Brooklinen

These ultra-soft, extra-thick towels offer spa-like comfort. CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan. "I didn't realize how terrible my original towels were until I wrapped myself in one of these," Rose said. "Brooklinen's towels are so comfy I always look forward to putting one on the second I get out of the tub."

They're available in six neutral colors and five limited-edition colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels (set of 2), $63 (reduced from $79)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $119

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket. This blanket is my current favorite for summer. It's super soft and cozy, but it's still lightweight and breathable. It's become my go-to for days when I want the comfort of a blanket while lounging on the couch, but don't want want anything heavy that will make me overheat.

It comes in three fun colors: sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $119 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection: $220

Brooklinen

The ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details.

The collection is available in two colors: rainwater and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $220 (reduced from $324)

Brooklinen beach towel: $59



Brooklinen

If you're headed to the beach for the Fourth of July weekend, check out Brooklinen's extra-soft beach towels during the sale. The 100% cotton towels feature velour softness on the front and absorbent terry on the back. They're great for the beach, pool or any outdoor adventures.

Brooklinen beach towel, $59 (reduced from $65)

Brooklinen Super Plush robe: $79

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Super Plush robe is made of plush combed, long-staple Turkish cotton for a luxurious feel. The robe features wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist.

Brooklinen Super Plush robe, $79 (reduced from $99)

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper: $103



Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down-alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a protective layer.

Customers can save 20% on this cozy mattress topper now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $103 (reduced from $129)

Brooklinen down comforter: $303

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen down comforter features an ultra-soft, 100% long-staple cotton shell and down cluster fill. It's hypoallergenic and lightweight with cloud-like softness.

Brooklinen down comforter (full/queen), $303 (reduced from $379)

Related content from CBS Essentials