Best Fourth of July deals at Walmart: Save on grills, patio furniture and more

Walmart

Walmart is celebrating Independence Day with tons of price rollbacks. The retailer has plenty of deals to help you refresh your home, get ready for summer vacation, clean your space and get ready for your Fourth of July barbecue.

Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on home goods, vacuums and TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at the retailer this week. You can even score an Apple Watch 8 for $90 off.

The best Walmart deals in this article:

Get this year's best price on the Apple Watch: Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $309 (reduced from $399)

Our best selling patio set of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $215 (reduced from $448)

Save big on a new grill for your Fourth of July barbecue : Kenmore 4-burner with searing side burner propane gas grill, $499 (reduced from $599)

Best Fourth of July deals at Walmart



The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

The best grill deals at Walmart ahead of the Fourth of July

Walmart

Planning a Fourth of July barbecue? Then check out these unbeatable grill deals at Walmart. From compact and portable models for your on-the-go adventures to large and feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard bashes, Walmart has a wide range of options to suit any budget.

Best Fourth of July headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Save $70 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $129 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $190 (reduced from $460)

Best Fourth of July TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Best Fourth of July The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best Fourth of July kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best Fourth of July Walmart health and fitness deals

Walmart

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best Fourth of July deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

Best Walmart Fourth of July home and patio deals

Walmart

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on outdoor furniture, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $215

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set for $215. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $215 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $155 (reduced from $323)

Get ready for Walmart+ Week

The Walmart Fourth of July sale isn't your only opportunity to save big at Walmart in July. Walmart+ Week is headed our way and the retailer is bringing Walmart+ members the best possible deals on the internet.

The major deals event is set to take place from July 10-13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain first access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This weeklong extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.

Starting at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT) on July 10, Walmart+ members will enjoy early access to significant savings on numerous popular products from top retailers like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and more. It's recommended that you join Walmart+ before then, because the event will be over on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) and you won't want to miss out.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

But Walmart isn't only offering their deals to people with a Walmart+ membership. These savings will open to all Walmart customers on July 11 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), a day after Walmart+ Week begins. Some top items could sell out in the first 24 hours, but there will be plenty of deals available for everyone who loves shopping at Walmart.

Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals happening throughout the week. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until July 10, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.

See what Walmart deals are available ahead of Walmart+ Week

