Walmart is having an early summer sale on grills ahead of the Fourth of July

Planning a big backyard BBQ this Fourth of July? Then you won't want to miss Walmart's massive summer sale on grills. This is your best opportunity to upgrade your backyard grilling game with a wide selection of grills at unbeatable prices. Buy one for the family so you can grill outdoors all summer long.

Top deals on grills at Walmart:

Make this Independence Day (and the rest of your summer!) sizzle with grilled culinary delights. Snag a grill deal at Walmart's summer sale to ignite your stars-and-stripes inner-grill master.

From compact and portable grill models for your on-the-go adventures to large and feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard bashes, Walmart has a wide range of options to suit any budget. We've rounded up popular brands known for their durability and performance, so you can find a grill that fits your style and cooking needs. Grab your tongs and keep reading to find the grill of your dreams.

Propane grills on sale at Walmart

Sometimes you just want to taste the meat, not the heat. Propane grills are a great way to cook a lot of food at once, and many of these grills have advanced, high-tech features.

Kenmore 4-burner propane grill with searing side burner

Walmart

This is a grill that will impress your guests: It's stylish and comes packed with smart features. The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to monitor meat probe temperatures, check propane levels, set timers and even graph temperature changes from your phone using the Kenmore Smart app. With a spacious cooking surface and powerful burners, you can cook up to 40 burgers with ease, which is enough to feed a huge crowd.

This Kenmore grill is only available at Walmart.

Kenmore 4-burner propane grill with searing side burner, $499 (reduced from $599)



Blackstone 28-inch, 2-burner griddle with air fryer combo

Walmart

Get ready for outdoor cooking versatility with the Blackstone griddle with air fryer. This all-in-one griddle allows you to bake, sear, roast, sauté and air fry, expanding the options beyond your typical grill. With a spacious cooking surface and dual shelves (with hooks for grilling utensils), it's perfect for feeding large groups. Enjoy the convenience of an air fryer drawer and a warming drawer even more use out of this incredible outdoor griddle grill.

Blackstone 2-burner 28-inch griddle with air fryer combo, $447 (reduced from $497)

More propane grills on sale at Walmart

Charcoal grills on sale at Walmart

Charcoal grills bring a classic BBQ aroma and taste profile. They're usually more affordable than propane gas grills. There are some great options on sale at Walmart right now, just in time for summer.

Royal Gourmet charcoal grill with offset smoker

Walmart

Master the art of smoking meats with the Royal Gourmet CC1830S charcoal grill, which comes with an offset smoker. Featuring a spacious grilling area, easy temperature control and a seamless smoker attachment, the Royal Gourmet the perfect choice for smoked meat aficionados. We have this grill at home, and we love it for both grilling and smoking foods.

Royal Gourmet charcoal grill with offset smoker, $120 (reduced from $125)

Expert Grill heavy duty 24-inch charcoal grill

Walmart

With ample cooking space and durable cast iron grates, this grill is the best accessory for your next gathering. It features a charcoal access door, adjustable pan height and a built-in thermometer for convenience. Portable and versatile, this grill is a must-have for your outdoor cooking adventures -- and it's less than $100.

Expert Grill heavy duty 24-inch charcoal grill, $96 (reduced from $107)

Cuisinart 14-inch portable charcoal grill

Walmart

You can grill just about anywhere with this compact, 14-inch portable charcoal grill. It's big enough to cook for four people, and is a great option for campers, tailgaters and more.

Cuisinart 14" portable charcoal grill, $28 (reduced from $35)

Pellet grills on sale at Walmart

Not sure if you're a charcoal grill enthusiast or a gas grill aficionado? Consider a pellet grill, which uses an electric ignition to light wood pellets. You'll get unique, smoky flavors from various wood types, with an even heat distribution while you cook.

Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker



Walmart

This wood pellet grill from Kingchii features digital temperature controls and easy auto ignition. This portable grill is perfect for picnics, camping and gatherings. It's easy to fold and transport, and cleanup is a breeze.

Kingchii wood pellet grill and smoker, $271 (reduced from $350)

Sophia & William 8-in-1 portable wood pellet grill and smoker

Walmart

The Sophia & William portable wood pellet grill is a durable steel grill with 712-square-inches of cooking space. It features nonstick porcelain-enameled grates, 8-in-1 versatility and a digital temperature controller. The collapsible front mesh shelf provides extra prep space, while large wheels ensure easy maneuverability. It has a heavy-duty lid for heat retention, an efficient damper design and a bottom shelf for accessories. The grill comes with an oxford cover for protection.

Sophia & William 8-in-1 portable wood pellet grill and smoker, $370 (reduced from $592)

