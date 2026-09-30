Live Updates: Iran's military says war will only end when U.S. admits defeat as it asks American public to protest against Trump
What to know about the Iran war today:
- A spokesperson for Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi, said Tuesday the only way the war with the U.S. will end is if Washington admits defeat and leaves.
- The Iranian military published a "letter to the American people" on Tuesday urging them to take to the streets and protest against President Trump, and accusing the U.S. of using Iran's nuclear program as a ruse to "plunder Iran's wealth."
- Iran's foreign minister received feedback from the U.S. on the proposed seven-day ceasefire plan presented last week, according to an official quoted by the Reuters news agency.
Iran reportedly received U.S. feedback on proposed ceasefire plan, will discuss on Wednesday
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received feedback from the U.S. on the proposed plan for a seven-day ceasefire, which would be aimed at building trust between the two sides, according to an official quoted by the Reuters news agency.
Iran proposed a seven-day plan for a ceasefire and the phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz last week, contingent on the U.S. meeting conditions laid out in the mid-June memorandum of understanding that fell apart after several weeks. Mr. Trump has publicly rejected the Iranian proposal.
According to the Reuters report, the disagreement between the two sides is currently over the sequencing of the plan, and Araghchi will discuss it in Tehran on Wednesday.
Trump "trapped in a quagmire" when it comes to war, Iran security chief says
President Trump is stuck when it comes to deciding between further war and negotiations, according to Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's influential Supreme National Security Council.
"We stated our conditions, but Trump is incapable of decision-making," Rezaei said Tuesday during a meeting with Azerbaijan's deputy prime minister, Shahin Mustafayev. "Trump is trapped in a quagmire where he can neither negotiate nor fight."
Multiple Iranian officials have said they are waiting for a response on the proposal made during last week's U.N. General Assembly, however, Mr. Trump already dismissed the plan on Saturday.
"Our plan, which became known as the seven-point plan, was conveyed to the Americans through the Qatari intermediary," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters in New York on Monday. "Despite the things that the American president and others said, I said that we are waiting for an official response from America through the intermediary."
Rezaei singled out the strict sanctions on airlines that went into place last week, calling them an "air blockade," as a sign of "desperation."
U.S. sanctions businesses that allegedly supplied equipment to Iranian military
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions Tuesday on 10 individuals and companies accused of helping Iran's military logistics agency acquire weapons and electronics.
The targets include people based in Iran, Beijing, Hong Kong and Pakistan.
The sanctions are part of a Trump administration initiative called Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at pressuring Iran by isolating its government and economy.
"Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
Iran's military says the only way war will end is if U.S. admits defeat
Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the only way for the war in Iran to end is for Washington to admit defeat and leave.
IRGC spokesperson Gen. Hossein Mohebbi delivered the message at a news conference Tuesday in Tehran, reading from what he called a "letter to the American people."
The message was apparently meant for the U.S. public just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections for the U.S. Senate and Congress - a vote in which Mr. Trump's Republican Party faces fierce headwinds as it looks to maintain control of Congress.
Later, in remarks to The Associated Press, Mohebbi urged Americans to reconsider their leadership and take to the streets and protest the president's policies to denounce what he called the U.S. government's warmongering policies.
He accused the United States of using Iran's nuclear program as a ruse to "plunder Iran's wealth" and to turn the country "back into a colony."