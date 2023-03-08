CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've found the best spring cleaning dishwasher deals. The experts at CBS Essentials scoured the internet to find on-sale dishwashers with a four-star rating or better that include tons of positive reviews. The dishwashers we found aren't only quiet -- they're quite the appliance. These dishwashers feature all the latest tech to get caked-on food off your plates, bowls, cups and more. The latest and greatest in dishwasher tech includes a variety of fast-drying methods that won't melt plastic dishes.

Many of the racks on these dishwasher are adjustable, so you can fit a lot of dishes into every wash. And some of these dishwashers are smart dishwashers with Wi-Fi compatibility -- the better to monitor your dishwasher's progress from your compatible phone or device.

When is the best time to buy a dishwasher?

Experts have said that you should replace your dishwasher every 10 years. While a broken dishwasher might be easily repaired, your 10-year-old dishwasher probably doesn't include the features and functions of a newer model.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA)

Samsung

Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $1,169 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung also makes a Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $999 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant, 48-decibel Samsung dishwasher has not one or two racks, but three racks. The helpful, third rack holds utensils and other silverware.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $699 (regularly $999)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)

Samsung

This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air, and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes.

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $809 (regularly $899)

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

Best Buy

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high-water temps and hot steam to scours away foods that typically stick to dishes.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA), $830 (reduced from $900)

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

Best Buy

On the Best Buy site, one reviewer called this KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher. It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)," the verified customer of the dishwasher wrote.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $950 (regularly $1,215)

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

Best Buy

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions.

Its QuadWash uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. It uses LG's Dynamic Dry for a faster dry time. The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings.

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA), $700 (regularly $800)

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA)

Best Buy

The inside of this Whirlpool dishwasher can be customized to your liking. The second rack can be lifted and lowered to accommodate larger dishes.

This machine comes with a three-piece basket to hold utensils that can be moved or separated to make more room.

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA), $650 (regularly $837)

