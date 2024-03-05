Samsung's huge spring sale can save you thousands on TVs, appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Spring flowers may not be here yet, but Samsung is already showering us with serious savings. Its Discover Samsung Spring Sale is offering deals so impressive that you could save thousands on major appliances, TVs, projectors, laptops and more. Our team of in-house shopping experts has scoured the sale and found all the best deals in one, tightly curated list.

Best Discover Samsung Spring Sale deals available right now

Whatever Samsung products you're looking for, chances are they're on sale right now. Head over to Samsung to discover all of the ways you can save money on the company's most in-demand products and appliances.

Samsung's Frame TV: Save up to $1,000

Samsung

Our team loves the Frame TV. It's also one of the all-time most popular TVs among our CBS Essentials readers. You can read our full review of this unique TV, then head over to Samsung's website to save between $50 and $1,000 right now.

This smart TV is less than an inch thick and designed to be hung on a wall. And when you add one of Samsung's frame-like bezels around the TV (sold separately), the Frame takes on the appearance of a framed work of art. The bezels come in a variety of styles and colors to match any room.

When you're not watching movies, TV shows or sports, this model has an art mode that displays famous paintings, drawings and more. This smart TV has a matte finish, so there's practically zero glare. It also displays content in high resolution, so the art looks like real paintings. In case we haven't hammered it home yet: This TV does not look like a generic flat-screen model. It actually becomes part of your home's decor.

The Frame is available in seven sizes, from 32 inches up to 85 inches. All are on sale.

Saving up to $1,000 on a TV that does double duty? Sign us up.

Samsung 83-inch Class OLED S90C: $3,500 (save $1,900)

Samsung

If you've had the urge to upgrade your home's TV room with a massive, premium-quality, 85-inch OLED from a well-known brand, Samsung's S90C OLED smart TV is exactly what you're looking for. Right now, you can save a whopping $1,900 and purchase this TV for $3,500.

In addition to showcasing native 4K programming in vivid detail, Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor upscales lower-resolution content, so it'll appear as close to 4K as possible. The TV comes with free and unlimited access to the Samsung Plus TV service, so right out of the box you get access to more than 250 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows on demand.

Of course, the TV also works with all of the popular steaming services, and you can watch it via HDR OLED tech that showcases crisp, smooth content. We're talking rich and deep blacks, ultra-bright whites and accurate colors. In fact, the TV is Pantone-validated, so you know the colors you see are true-to-life.

The S90C also offers Dolby Atmos audio support and has an incredibly thin design. And like all of Samsung's most popular TVs, this one has an integrated gaming hub with a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode, which takes full advantage of the TV's 120Hz refresh rate to showcase games as smoothly as creators intended.

If an 85-inch TV is too large for your space, the same TV is also available in the following sizes:

Samsung Q910C wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar: $900 (save $500)

Samsung

The Samsung Q910C surround-sound system works with any Samsung TV. It combines the power of the TV's internal speakers with system's tech to create a robust, room-filling sound. That said, the Q910C also works exceptionally well with any TV.

The 9.1.2 channel setup includes the soundbar, a subwoofer and satellite speakers -- all of which support Dolby Atmos and adapt their output depending on the room.

One of the best things about the Q910C is that it's all wireless. Just plug the components into AC power and they all connect wirelessly to deliver immersive surround sound. There's even a feature that makes all dialogue clearer, especially when music and sound effects are playing in the background.

Right now, you can add the Q910C to your home theater setup for just $900, which represents a $500 savings. This deal is only available during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale.

Samsung QLED and FreeStyle projector bundle: $5,000 (save $3,000)

Samsung

Here's a unique chance to upgrade a TV with the Samsung Q80C. It's a massive and stunningly beautiful, 98-inch QLED 4K TV that takes full advantage of Quantum HDR+ to deliver an extremely detailed and larger-than-life picture, accompanied by sound supported by Dolby Atmos.

When you purchase this TV at its deeply discounted price, during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, the company will throw in a FreeStyle 2nd Generation projector for free (an $800 value). This ultra-portable projector can be set up in less than two minutes and deliver a sharp, projected image up to 100 inches -- on any wall, screen or even the ceiling.

Right now, this TV and projector bundle are on sale for $5,000, so you're getting an incredible $3,000 off the usual price. And like all of the deals being offered by Samsung right now, this one won't last long.

Samsung 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone: $1,300 (save $120)

Samsung

Samsung has shaved $120 off the price of its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone with 512GB of internal storage, so you can purchase it outright for just $1,300. Or, if you have a trade-in, Samsung is offering up to $750 in instant credit. Or you can finance it for $54.17 per month for 24 months and pay zero interest.

Whichever option you choose, pick between four colors and then get access to all of the latest Android phone features, including a powerful camera system, at your disposal. This iteration of the phone takes advantage of AI to make your smartphone even smarter -- whether you're surfing the web, editing a photo or using live translation during a phone call with someone speaking a different language.

The phone is full of the latest features. For a limited time, you can save $120 when you purchase the unlocked phone, which can be activated with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon or U.S. Cellular.

If you're looking for a cutting-edge phone that's more compact, consider the extremely popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. For a limited time, this 256GB version of the phone is on sale for $1,000, but Samsung is offering up to $600 in instant trade-in credit, which could bring the price of the phone down to just $400.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French door refrigerator: $2,800 (save $1,414)

Samsung

Enjoy cool savings on a brand new refrigerator packed with Samsung's most popular features, including a built-in screen that'll get you access to the Samsung Family Hub. This fridge offer a 29 cu. ft. capacity and is available in a handful of colors.

This model includes a dual auto ice maker, multi-zone temperature control, a built-in beverage center and a display that connects to the internet. It also offers smart speaker and home hub functionality. With the Family Hub, you can manage your family's calendar, compile a grocery shopping list, stream music or video and more.

This is one of Samsung's most popular and feature-packed refrigerators. You can buy it during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale for $2,800, which is $1,414 off it's usual $4,214 price.

Of course, Samsung offers a complete line of matching kitchen appliances, most of which are also currently on sale. Plus, you can save an extra $200 when if you purchase three eligable appliances at the same time.

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. smart slide-in electric range: $1,599 (save $664)

Samsung

This Samsung electric range makes meal preparation a snap. It offers air fry, convection and regular electric range capabilities packed into a 30-inch wide slide-in appliance with a 6.3 cu. ft. capacity. Choose between five colors, any of which will add serious visual appeal to your kitchen.

This range works with Samsung's SmartThings app, so it can be monitored and remotely controlled from your smartphone. For example, from wherever you are, you can say, "Preheat the oven to 350-degrees," into your phone, and the oven will respond immediately. With its nicely labeled and illuminated knobs, the range is easy to use and fingerprint-resistant. It includes a five-element cooktop that provides dual and triple ring elements to accommodate different sized pots.

Right now, save $664 on this appliance when purchased on its own for just $1,599, or save even more when you bundle more appliances into a single purchase. You can also finance it for $66.63 per month for 24 months.

During the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, dozens of ranges are currently on sale. You can browse the entire collection right now at Samsung's website.

Samsung smart front-load Super Speed Wash washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer: $2,428 (save $270)

Samsung

Clean clothes for your entire family does not have to be a difficult chore. This Samsung "smart" front-loading washer-dryer combo includes a 5 cu. ft.-capacity washer. Keep an eye out for the Super Speed Wash feature. It can finish a full load in 30 minutes. You also get a matching 7.5 cu. ft. electric dryer with a steam-sanitizing feature to eliminate odors and germs. The steam can also reduce wrinkles.

Both appliances can be controlled using Samsung's SmartThings smartphone app. The bundle is available in black for a combined price of $2,429 -- a savings of $270. You can also finance the bundle for $202.33 per month for 12 months.

More of our favorite deals from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale

Here are a few other spectacular, money-saving deals on wireless earbuds, gaming monitors, laptops, tablets and smartwatches that are available right now during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale:

Head over to Samsung right now to check out all of the deals you can take advantage of while the Discover Samsung Spring Sale is going on. And to get even more advice on choosing the best consumer tech, don't miss our in-depth product reviews and deal roundups.