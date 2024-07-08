Walmart's rival Amazon Prime Day sale starts today. Here are our 9 top deal picks to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While most eyes are on Amazon Prime Day, starting next week and running from July 16-17, 2024, you don't want to miss Walmart's rival sale. Called Walmart Deals, Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale features slashed prices on some of your favorite products from Dyson, GE, Keurig and more.

There's no need to wait until Prime Day to save: Walmart Deals starts today and the deals are pretty intense. Like past Walmart sales events, we expect the best deals on back-to-school basics, electronics and more to sell out quick.

Keep reading for our take on the hottest deals happening on Walmart Deals, plus learn what you need to know to get early access to the biggest Walmart sale of 2024 so far.

When does Walmart's rival Prime Day sale start?

Move over, Amazon Prime Day: The Walmart Deals 2024 sale starts on Monday, July 8, 2024. Expect big savings on back-to-school necessities, camping gear, home essentials and more.

The Walmart Deals sale opens to the general public at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Paid Walmart+ subscribers get five hours of early access to shopping all of today's deals, including those we've listed below. They can start shopping the Walmart Deals sale starting at noon ET (9:00 a.m. PT) on Monday.

If you're not a Walmart+ subscriber yet, Walmart Deals week is the best time to join. That's because Walmart is offering Walmart+ memberships for half price this week. You can get your first year of Walmart+ for just $49. (Walmart+ is regularly $98 per year.)

Not only do Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart Deals, members get free delivery from their local Walmart store, returns picked up from home, member savings on fuel and a complimentary subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service, which gives subscribers access to all NFL games airing on CBS next season.

Tap the button below to get in on this Walmart+ deal while it lasts. Hurry, the Walmart+ deal is good this week only.

Walmart Deals best deals

Walmart is pulling out all stops, offering slashed prices on top-selling products. Below are the hottest deals of Walmart Deals.

TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: $398 (save $100)

Get ready for the 2024 NFL season with a great deal on a top-notch TV. TCL's Q Class TV offers premium picture quality featuring QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro+ with Dolby vision, ensuring a high-quality picture with enhanced contrast, colors and details.

This budget TV's high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter images, while TV's auto game mode optimizes the picture for responsive gameplay without lag. A standout TV for movie lovers, sports fans and gamers alike, this TV is a great pick for the price.

Get this TV during Walmart Deals for $398, reduced from $498.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaner: Save $200

Beauty influencers have long touted Dyson's heat-minimizing Airwrap styler. Now Dyson deal lovers can clean up with big savings on the brand's popular slim vacuum at the Walmart Deals sale.

Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum, the versatile Dyson V12 Detect Slim can deep clean your home, finding otherwise invisible dust on hard floors. The machine optimizes run time based on debris picked up, tracking it on the LCD screen. The screen also displays a run-time countdown and maintenance alerts.

We like the de-tangling cleaner head, which deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors without getting stopped up on pet hair. It comes with a two-year warranty.

The Dyson Slim vacuum cleaner is on sale during the Walmart Deals sale for $450, reduced from $650.

Keurig K-Slim + ICED single-serve coffee maker: $49 (save $80)

Whether you're looking for full-flavored coffee to start your day, or a refreshing iced coffee post-lunch, Keurig's K-Slim coffee maker delivers one great cup of coffee after the next. It's less than half price during the Walmart Deals summer sale.

This machine can automatically adjust brew temperature to create the perfect iced coffee, starting hotter to maximize flavor, then cooling down so less of your ice melts. It makes drinks in just two minutes in your choice of three cup sizes.

The Keurig K-Slim makes up to four eight-ounce cups before the 46-ounce reservoir needs refilling.

This Keurig coffee maker will be $49 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $129.

Aovopro ES80 350W foldable electric scooter: Save $200

What a deal on a terrific scooter suited for both kids and adults! This electric scooter features an extended range and higher top speed, making it best suited for experienced riders.

This waterproof scooter offers three drive modes, a powerful battery for longer rides and an indicator that helps track battery life. The night light powers off automatically, saving your battery from getting drained.

Cruise through town at 19 mph thanks to the powerful 350-watt motor. Ride over 20 miles on a single charge and maximize stability on the 8.5-inch anti-skid tires. Front and rear dual brakes help keep riders safe. The scooter folds when not in use.

This scooter is $239 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $439.

Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST building kit: Save $15

There's no age limit on Lego fandom or Star Wars fandom, and this Star Wars Hoth building kit scratches both itches. The Battle of Hoth AT-ST model from the 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' set (75322) includes 586 pieces. It's guaranteed to provide endless hours of fun..

The AT-ST toy walker features an opening hatch and roof to the cockpit, two spring-loaded shooters and poseable legs. The set includes three Lego Star Wars mini figurines and offers easy-to-follow directions.

This Lego set is $35 during the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $50.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 special edition rechargeable toothbrush: Save $50

Remove up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush with the Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 special edition rechargeable toothbrush. It features a pressure sensor, four brushing modes and three intensities.

The toothbrush sits on an elegant charging glass. Use the Sonicare App to track your brushing and ensure you're on the path to reaching your oral health care goals.

This electric toothbrush is $150 during the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $200.

Travelhouse three-piece luggage set: Save $35

This three-piece hardshell expandable luggage set is lightweight and features spinner wheels. The set, which comes in nine different color choices, includes one (each) 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases, each with a three-step telescoping handle, quiet spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock.

If you're looking for an inexpensive luggage set for your summer travels, this is it. The Travelhouse three-piece luggage set is $85 at the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $120.

Nintendo Super Mario Party with Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle: Save $30

Save big on endless summer fun with the Nintendo Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle -- the controllers alone are a $40 value.

This bundle includes a full game download and a pair of red (left) and blue (right) controllers for your Nintendo Switch console. Add another pair of controllers (sold separately) to allow four people to play at once.

This gaming bundle is $69 during the Walmart Deals sale, reduced from $99.

Rayovac 1.5V 72-pack total AA batteries & AAA batteries: Save $20

The Walmart Deals and Amazon Prime Day sales are great opportunities to stock up on household essentials like batteries. Walmart is offering this massive two-pack that includes 36 AA batteries and 36 AAA batteries for $20 total during Walmart Deals, reduced from $40.

Ideal batteries for flashlights and other highly used devices like remote controls and toys, these batteries feature a ten-year power guarantee, so you know they'll retain their charge while in storage.

Get this 72-count battery pack for $20 at the Walmart Deals sale.

Do you need to be a Walmart+ member to shop the Walmart Deals sale?

While you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to get the best deals during the Walmart Deals sale. That said, we expect many of the best deals to sell out quickly once they're made available to the general public, so becoming a paid Walmart+ subscriber before the sale will all but guarantee you access to all the best deals.