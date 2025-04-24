Smokey Robinson reflects on career as he releases new album: "I want people to be inspired"

At 85 years old, music legend Smokey Robinson isn't just looking back at his career, he's building upon it. The singer, songwriter and producer appeared on "CBS Mornings" to talk about his new album, "What the World Needs Now."

The album consists mostly of his renditions of classic songs like "Lean on Me" and "Three Little Birds."

"My publishing partners in New York sent me a list of inspirational songs," Robinson said. "I want people to be inspired to care about each other and to love each other and to be — like the song 'Be Thankful [for What You've Got]' … that was the last song we recorded for this record."

Robinson said at one point, he retired from the industry for three years. He later decided to get back into music and is still on the road performing today.

"I can't find anything that replaces it for me. I don't get that joy or that feeling anywhere else in my life," he said.

Robinson's song "Quiet Storm" was released 50 years ago. He is currently on his Legacy Tour, celebrating decades of music as he performs his older hits and songs from his new album.

The Detroit native said he hopes his legacy will be that he "was a good human being who recognized the fact that you don't get any bigger than being a human being. I don't care what your craft is, or what you do for your living and all that. ... So I hope that that's my legacy."

"What the World Needs Now" will be released Friday, April 25.