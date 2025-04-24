Jelly Roll hopes correcting past mistakes after serving jail time will urge Tennessee governor to pardon him

Country superstar Jelly Roll wants to share his message of redemption with others looking for a second chance, but says there's a roadblock in his way.

The 40-year-old told the Tennessee Board of Parole that his criminal record, under his birth name, Jason DeFord, is complicating his ability to travel internationally and perform.

On Tuesday, the board voted to recommend a pardon for the singer. Ultimately, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will make the final decision. A spokesperson told CBS News the governor would follow a "comprehensive review process" and added that he generally announces pardons annually in December.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, who has known Jelly Roll for years, contributed a letter of support to his pardon application.

"I'm a sucker for redemption," Hall said. "I think he has an opportunity to change lives that none of us who believe we're experts -- and none of us who signed up to do this for a career — can do."

What did Jelly Roll serve jail time for?

Lyrics from the Jelly Roll's hit songs stem from personal experiences with drugs, crime, jail time and a family history of addiction. Starting at 14 years old, Jelly Roll spent a decade in and out of jail for drug possession, dealing, shoplifting and aggravated battery.

He spoke about his road to success with "Sunday Morning" last year, from his old cell at the county detention facility in Nashville.

"This is jail. It sucks, every one I've ever been to," he said. "I think that it's cool to see vulnerability that way, and that we can all grow together."

Jelly Roll has regularly used his platform to be an example for others. At the 2024 CMT Music Awards he tailored his message to young men in juvenile detention, telling the crowd, "it's important that I stand up here tonight and represent those that are looking for second chances."

The next day, he spoke about that moment with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, saying, "change is around the corner for all of them. So I truly believe that. I epitomize it as much as I can."

He has made it his mission to speak and perform at penitentiaries across the country and has even testified on Capitol Hill to advocate for fentanyl victims and take accountability for his past.

"I was a part of the problem," he said during his testimony in 2024. "I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution."