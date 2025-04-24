Prince Harry says "keep your kids away from social media" to protect them from harm

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said "enough is not being done" about the harm social media can cause children at the unveiling of a memorial in New York City dedicated to young people he said have died because of it, CBS News partner network BBC News reported. Harry was attending the event with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"The easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media," to protect them, Harry said.

The memorial, which will be open for 24 hours, is made of 50 smart phones that each display an image of a child who organizers say lost their life because of social media, the BBC reported. Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting families that say social media played a role in the deaths of their children, and have backed calls for tech companies to share information the deceased children's phones with parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.