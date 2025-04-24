This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 27)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

The faithful pay homage to Pope Francis, lying in state, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, April 24, 2025. Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

COVER STORY: Pope Francis

Seth Doane reports.



ALMANAC: April 27

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The "Baby Shark Dance" video has more than 15 billion (billion!) views, the most of any on YouTube.

MEDIA: YouTube turns 20: From cat videos to AI

In the 20 years since the first video was uploaded to its platform, YouTube has become the second-most visited website in the world, with people collectively watching more than a billion hours of videos every day. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how creators are building online communities, and how artificial intelligence may fundamentally change YouTube's offerings.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Birdsong



"All the bright precious things fade so fast." Scribner

BOOKS: F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" at 100

One hundred years ago, F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," a tragic tale of striving featuring an enigmatic millionaire, was published – and it bombed. Since then, its reputation has only grown, to where many consider it the Great American Novel. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with a Fitzgerald descendant about the author's legacy; and visits Fitzgerald's old haunts, where his characters would have rubbed shoulders with "the very rich" during the Jazz Age.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Civilian evacuees board a U.S. Marine helicopter inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Saigon, to be lifted to the U.S. Seventh Fleet ahead of Communist troops entering the South Vietnamese capital on the last day of the Vietnam War, April 30, 1975. Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images

HISTORY: Recounting the fall of Saigon

As the North Vietnamese army closed in on Saigon fifty years ago, U.S. forces, personnel and South Vietnamese civilians struggled to evacuate to American ships offshore. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on what became the largest helicopter evacuation in history, and talks with former service members who were on the ground and in the air during one of the most perilous operations of the Vietnam War.



SPORTS: Bill Belichick on a life in football

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick is second in all-time victories, and he holds a record six Super Bowl wins as head of the New England Patriots. He discusses with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil his father's advice about a coaching career; his take on the talents of quarterback Tom Brady; and his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

For more info:

Singer Bobby Darin performs on "The Ed Sullivan Show," January 3, 1960. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

MUSIC: The life of teen idol Bobby Darin

Singer, songwriter and actor Bobby Darin (1936-1973) was a Grammy Award-winner renowned for such pop hits as "Splish Splash," "Mack the Knife," "Dream Lover" and "Beyond the Sea." But his life was unsettled when he learned, at age 32, the startling truth about the identity of his mother. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Darin's son, Dodd, about the singer's childhood infirmities; his ambitions; and his marriage to actress Sandra Dee. He also talks with Jonathan Groff, who plays Darin in a new Broadway musical, "Just in Time."

Watch Jonathan Groff perform "Dream Lover" for the cast album recording of "Just in Time":

For more info:



ARTS: 100 years of Art Deco

When it burst onto the international scene 100 years ago this week, Art Deco epitomized all that was modern and sophisticated. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley reports on a museum exhibition that celebrates the sleek, symmetrical and streamlined designs that captured the Roaring Twenties – and examines some of the landmarks today that still bear the distinctive Art Deco stamp.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Gerald Ford and America's "moral obligation" to refugees

In 1975, despite anti-immigrant sentiment among many, President Gerald Ford welcomed tens of thousands of South Vietnamese refugees to the U.S. after Saigon fell to communist forces. Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley looks at how Ford's "profound moral obligation" reflected America's history, diversity and compassion.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARTHON: Unique hobbies and professions (YouTube Video)Step into a stranger's shoes and learn something new with this "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon exploring one-of-a-kind careers and pastimes.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!