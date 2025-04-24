This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 27)
COVER STORY: Pope Francis
ALMANAC: April 27
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
The "Baby Shark Dance" video has more than 15 billion (billion!) views, the most of any on YouTube.
MEDIA: YouTube turns 20: From cat videos to AI
In the 20 years since the first video was uploaded to its platform, YouTube has become the second-most visited website in the world, with people collectively watching more than a billion hours of videos every day. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how creators are building online communities, and how artificial intelligence may fundamentally change YouTube's offerings.
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
HISTORY: Recounting the fall of Saigon
As the North Vietnamese army closed in on Saigon fifty years ago, U.S. forces, personnel and South Vietnamese civilians struggled to evacuate to American ships offshore. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on what became the largest helicopter evacuation in history, and talks with former service members who were on the ground and in the air during one of the most perilous operations of the Vietnam War.
SPORTS: Bill Belichick on a life in football
Former NFL coach Bill Belichick is second in all-time victories, and he holds a record six Super Bowl wins as head of the New England Patriots. He discusses with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil his father's advice about a coaching career; his take on the talents of quarterback Tom Brady; and his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."
MUSIC: The life of teen idol Bobby Darin
Singer, songwriter and actor Bobby Darin (1936-1973) was a Grammy Award-winner renowned for such pop hits as "Splish Splash," "Mack the Knife," "Dream Lover" and "Beyond the Sea." But his life was unsettled when he learned, at age 32, the startling truth about the identity of his mother. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Darin's son, Dodd, about the singer's childhood infirmities; his ambitions; and his marriage to actress Sandra Dee. He also talks with Jonathan Groff, who plays Darin in a new Broadway musical, "Just in Time."
Watch Jonathan Groff perform "Dream Lover" for the cast album recording of "Just in Time":
ARTS: 100 years of Art Deco
When it burst onto the international scene 100 years ago this week, Art Deco epitomized all that was modern and sophisticated. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley reports on a museum exhibition that celebrates the sleek, symmetrical and streamlined designs that captured the Roaring Twenties – and examines some of the landmarks today that still bear the distinctive Art Deco stamp.
COMMENTARY: Gerald Ford and America's "moral obligation" to refugees
In 1975, despite anti-immigrant sentiment among many, President Gerald Ford welcomed tens of thousands of South Vietnamese refugees to the U.S. after Saigon fell to communist forces. Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley looks at how Ford's "profound moral obligation" reflected America's history, diversity and compassion.
