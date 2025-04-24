Pope Francis' funeral could spur tourism spike among Americans headed to Rome

Mourners line up by the thousands to pay respects to Pope Francis in open coffin

Pope Francis' funeral could be a boon for airlines but a pain for travelers.

As the late pontiff lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica before his funeral at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 26, Americans are searching for flights to pay their respects in person. Flight searches to Rome surged 250% in the three days following Pope Francis' death on Monday, compared with searches over the same period in 2024, according to travel booking site Expedia.com.

Searches for lodging in Rome through the fare aggregator have also shot up 35% for the same dates, compared to the same period a year ago. While U.S. residents largely account for the burst in demand for travel to Rome, global searches from other countries are also up 125% for the week, according to Expedia.

"I can't think of any other event that has caused a sudden spike in travel searches like this," Expedia travel expert Melanie Fish told CBS MoneyWatch. "And it's not only flight searches. It's accommodation searches, too, and it's clear why because of the travel dates."

Scott Keyes, founder and CEO of flight deals website Going.com, said search interest in travel to Rome for April 21-23 has nearly tripled since the pope's death, compared with the three previous days.

For tourists thinking of booking a jaunt to Italy, the bad news is that the surge in demand for fights to Rome is driving up airfares, according to Going.com. For flights from the U.S. to Rome departing between April 22-25 and returning April 27-30, airfares are up about 33% compared to flight prices in the days leading up to Pope Francis' death.

Fish noted that ticket prices typically rise closest to the travel date, and Expedia is expecting prices for flights to Rome to rise as Friday approaches. That's in part because airlines can't immediately add more capacity despite increased demand, she noted. "So what you'll likely see is crowded flights and prices spiking today and tomorrow."