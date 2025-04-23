Watch CBS News

Tina Knowles talks about styling Destiny's Child

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, is opening up about her life in her book, "Matriarch." She styled Destiny's Child when the group started out and spoke about how the record label complained about the group's look.
