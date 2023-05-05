Best deals at Walmart in May 2023: Save on patio furniture, smart watches, TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

May is here -- and Walmart is starting off the month with tons of price rollbacks. The retailer has plenty of deals to help you refresh your home, do clean your space or shop for Mother's Day.

Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on bedding, vacuums and new TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at the retailer this week. There's even an Apple Watch 8 for $78 off.

The best Walmart deals in this article:

Get this year's best price on the Apple Watch: Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

Our best selling patio set of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Save big on Roku TVs: 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248 (reduced from $278)

Get ready for the Walmart Deals for Days sale

Walmart announced the date for its summer Deals for Days sale. The sale will kick off on June 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Last year, Walmart offerings some truly unbeatable deals during its winter Deals for Days sale and summer Walmart+ weekend, so we anticipate that you'll be able to score some incredible deals this June during the Walmart Deals for Days event. Already, Walmart is teasing deals on a Eufy robot vacuum, Harry Potter Lego set, Roku TV, Oculus VR headset, Chefman espresso maker and more.

During prior Walmart sales, Walmart+ members have gotten exclusive early access to deals before they were available to the general public. While Walmart has not confirmed if that will be the case during this sale, there is a good chance that Walmart+ members will get priority. In addition to early sale access, Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. Just tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for updates on the Walmart Deals for Days summer sale.

Best deals at Walmart this weekend

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart



Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Save $70 on an Apple Watch 8 at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $169 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Score a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle at Walmart

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week.

Use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart to see if you can find one right now.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $509

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

Xbox Series X at Walmart

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound and 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best Walmart health and fitness deals

Walmart

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now. Many of these items might make a great Mother's Day gift for a new mom.

Best Walmart home and patio deals

Walmart

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $210 (reduced from $323)

Best online clearance deals at Walmart to shop this weekend



Shop these major clearance deals for even more Walmart savings. Walmart's clearance items are up to 65% off right now.

Best tech clearance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is offering deep clearance discounts on tons of tech including laptops, speakers and more.

Best home clearance deals at Walmart

Walmart

Save on everything you need to clean and refresh your home, including desk chairs, storage options, vacuums and more.

Related content from CBS Essentials