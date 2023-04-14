Shop Walmart's The Pioneer Woman Mother's Day gift guide to find the perfect give for mom

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Pioneer Woman

Walmart just released a fun Mother's Day gift guide from The Pioneer Woman featuring tons of great gift ideas for mom. Shop Ree's favorites, including stunning jewelry, adorable handbags and high-quality kitchenware to find the perfect gift for all the mothers in your life.

Top products in this article

Shop the full Mother's Day gift guide from The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman Fiona weekender bag, $40

The Pioneer Woman gold-toned earring set, $13

CBS Essentials readers cannot get enough of Walmart's The Pioneer Woman product line. The brand's adorable floral designs and high-quality yet affordable home goods are fan favorites. If you're not sure what to get for you mom this year, check out our top picks from The Pioneer Woman gift guide to find something that she'll love.

Keep reading to shop the best gifts from The Pioneer Woman for Mother's Day.

The Pioneer Woman Mother's Day gift guide

Shop Ree's favorite jewelry, kitchen items, handbags and more for Mother's Day.

The Pioneer Woman 3-qt cast iron dutch oven

Walmart

Cast iron dutch ovens can get pretty pricey, but Walmart currently has an unbeatable deal on this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line.

The 3-quart dutch oven features is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly for an even baking experience. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews and more. The dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, on the grill and in the oven. The best part is that this already-affordable dutch oven is currently 25% off.

The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody bag with embroidered strap

The Pioneer Woman

This cute crossbody bag mixes classic vegan leather with a vibrant floral embroidered strap for a fun, fashionable look. The bag offers plenty of storage with one back exterior slip pocket and four interior pockets.

"I have had so many compliments on this bag, especially about the beautiful strap!" shared on reviewer.

The bag is available in three colors: black, camel and beetroot (pink).

The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody bag with embroidered strap, $28

The Pioneer Woman Fiona weekender bag

The Pioneer Woman

This adorable weekender is the perfect gift for moms that love to travel. It features Ree's signature floral design with polka dot accents and is spacious enough to hold clothing and toiletries for a quick weekend getaway.

"I was pleasantly surprised by this little wonder that checks off all the things I look for in a weekender bag," wrote one reviewer. "It's the perfect size, the design is very pleasing to the eye and I was shocked by the durability and quality of the bag."

If you want to grab this adorable bag for your mom or wife, act fast. Many of the color ways have already sold out on Walmart's website.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona weekender bag, $40

The Pioneer Woman gold-toned earring set

The Pioneer Woman

This beautiful, gold-toned earring set comes with two lovely pairs of earrings. The first is a pale pink semi-precious bead drop pair that adds a subtle pop of color to any look. The second pair offers an elegant hammered twist teardrop design. Both earring pairs are made with gold-tone metal.

The Pioneer Woman gold-toned earring set, $13

Sweet Romance ceramic bakers

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers have been going absolutely crazy for Ree Drummond's The Pioneer Woman home line at Walmart. If you're a Pioneer Woman fan, you won't want to miss today's incredible deal on a two-piece ceramic baking set. This ceramic baking set includes two oval baking dishes with an adorable floral design that is perfect for spring. These dishes are perfect for baking, making casseroles and more.

The on-sale set features an impressive 4.8 star rating on Walmart with one reviewer writing, "This set is so cheerful looking. The colors are fun and they do everything you need them to do. The set is dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and microwave-safe. You can't go wrong with that."

The Pioneer Woman two-piece ceramic baking set, $20 (reduced from $22)

The Pioneer Woman extra-wide slot toaster

Walmart

Made by Hamilton Beach, this 4.5-star-rated The Pioneer Woman toaster features extra-wide slots (perfect for Texas toast), plus a feature to accurately toast bagels, waffles, English muffins and more breakfast foods. There's a defrost option, too.

"Love this toaster," says one Walmart reviewer. "The wider slots are definitely a plus and it adds a splash of color. Mine sits close to my stove and is so much easier to keep clean than my old chrome one."

The Pioneer Woman extra-wide slot toaster, $40

Related Content from CBS Essentials