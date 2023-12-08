Best toy deals you can get before Christmas: Barbie, Lego, Sesame Street and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart/Amazon/Tonies

If the holiday season has you wondering if it's too late to save big on the best toys for Christmas, the answer is absolutely not. Sure, there are those gifting pros who have their Christmas shopping completed in August. Then there's the rest of us gifting mortals who are still looking for the perfect toys for our kids right up to the finish line.

We love a good toy deal about as much as we love being able to purchase the most popular Christmas gifts of 2023 at great prices well into December. Being that it is in fact December, let's go toy shopping.

Monopoly Chance board game: Save $10



Walmart

Monopoly Chance is a 20-minute version of the family-favorite game that won't bore young kids. Instead of moving around a traditional monopoly board, you flip over cards after rolling the dice. The game adds an element of risk -- you can keep turning over cards to get rewards, but each card you turn runs the risk of uncovering the "bankrupt" card.

Monopoly Chance is available at Walmart for $10, reduced from $20.

Who's this for? Kids ages 8 and up.

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: $129 (35% off)



Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

Score this 4.7-star-rated CBS Essential reader bestseller for 35% off now at Amazon and Walmart.

Who's this for? The Barbie Dreamhouse is recommended for ages 3 and up.

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini 30-piece multi-pack: $25 (save 17%)



Amazon

Mini collectibles are trending -- Amazon has named them one of the top toys of 2023. This MGA's Miniverse mini multi-pack is food-themed with ingredients and kitchen accessories to create five recipes.

Follow the recipe cards to prep your mini and then set it in any UV light until the resin has hardened. After, you have a collectible dish to display.

Regularly $20, you can pick up this popular gift for kids for just $15 at Amazon now.

Who's this for? This 4.8-star-rated toy is for ages 5 and up.

Tonies: Save 20%

Tonies

A Tonies box is a brightly colored box (you choose the color) that plays music and stories when a Tonie character is put on top. What makes a Tonies Box great is it provides the ease of an electronic toy while still challenging your child's imagination. Kids can sing along or listen to stories for hours on end, as long as their attention span and imagination take them.

A Tonies Box can be bundled (we like the Disney Princess bundle pictured to the left), but Tonies also come in holiday themes and Sesame Street themes.

You can change stories with a simple bump and take your Tonies Box on the go. Kids can use it with headphones, should you not want to hear your child's favorite story as many times in a row as they do. No judgement.

Who's this for? Kids ages 3 and up.

Barbie Dream Closet Playset with 35+ clothes and accessories: $47

Walmart

Jump into Barbie's closet and use your imagination for hours on end, creating outfits and endless story possibilities. Barbie's gorgeous pink closet opens up to reveal a play area over two-feet wide. This set includes a secondary story pop-up hanging area, a hamper chute, full length mirror and desk space.

The set comes with over 35 pieces of clothing and accessories allowing your child to create over 400 looks. The only thing missing is a Barbie doll. Check out our favorite Barbie (on sale, too) below.

This Barbie playset is on sale at Walmart for $47, reduced from $55.

Who's this for? Kids ages 3-8 years old.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll: $25 (save 62%)

Walmart

This terrific "Barbie" movie collectible doll, donning Barbie's signature pink gingham dress, is a terrific gift for kids wanting to create stories and scenarios with their doll, or Barbie collectors who want to savor the fun and charm of the movie.

Get ready to have the best day ever with Barbie by your side.

This collectible Barbie is on sale at Walmart for $25, reduced from $65.

Who's this for? Barbie enthusiasts ages 3 and up.

Mozsoy Dance Mixer Stepping mat: Save 30%

Amazon

This dance challenge mat ensures endless hours of fun and keeps your kiddos moving even on cold winter's days. Follow the beat of the built-in music while following prompts on the mat. There are three levels of difficulty and runs on 3AA batteries (not included), but this 24-pack will come in handy this Christmas.

You can get this dance mat at Amazon for $30, reduced from $43.

Who's this for? Kids ages 3 and up.

Sesame Street singing and dancing Elmo: Save $11

Walmart

It's time to do the Elmo Slide! Squeeze Elmo's left hand to get the party started.

This 14-inch plush will sing, dance and do the Slide, all while flapping his hands and putting a smile on your child's face. Don't be surprised if your little one takes to dancing with Elmo. You may even find yourself joining in, too.

This toy runs on four AA batteries (included).

You can purchase this Walmart Top Toy for $39, reduced from $50.

Who's this for? Kids ages 2 and up.

Gabby's Dollhouse cruise ship toy playset: Save $16

Walmart

Fans of Gabby's Dollhouse (as well as newcomers) will adore this dollhouse cruise ship playset, and gift givers will appreciate the discounted price at Walmart.

This set comes with 18 pieces including a Gabby Girl doll, MerCat figure and adorable dollhouse accessories and furniture.

This Walmart Top Toy is on sale for $40, reduced from $56.

Who's this for? Kids ages 3 and up.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage: $81 (save $49)

Walmart

This Hot Wheels garage comes with two die-cast cars and features storage for over 50 cars. Each level showcases different stunts and loops and can also connect to other Hot Wheels playsets.

This Walmart Top Toy offers endless hours of fun, solo, for siblings or playdates to come.

This Hot Wheels garage is $81, reduced from $130 now at Walmart.

Who's this for? Kids ages 5 and up.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collectors' Edition: Save $150

Amazon

Join the magical world of Harry Potter with this collectible Hogwarts Express set. Build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies. The model train can be set in motion with a lever on top that makes the train rock back and forth.

This set comes with 20 Lego Harry Potter collectable minifigures to create four scenes from the Harry Potter films.

You can get this Lego set at Amazon for $350, reduced from $500.

Who's this for? Harry Potter lovers ages 18 and up.

Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz pink oven: $30

Walmart

Kids can create their own play sweets with the Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treats oven, which includes everything they need to bake their own sugary surprises. Note -- these are toys and not edible.

Open the over door and receive a recipe box and recipe card with instructions on which friend to bake. After mixing ingredients to create adorable features like eyes, mouth and paws, pop the creation in the oven -- 90 seconds later the over dings and the creation is complete.

The new baked friend smells like cinnamon and makes some seriously adorable noises.

You can score this toy at Walmart for $30, reduced from $35.

Who's this for? Kids ages 5 and up.

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Lifestyle Series 1 replica: $8

Walmart

Each MGA's Miniverse Lifestyle package is a surprise, with over 60 possibilities. Kids won't know which lifestyle mini they received until they unbox it. From there, they'll compare the contents of their package with the collector's guide. Follow instructions, then put it under a UV light for the resin to harden, creating a surprise collectable.

Collectibles include a variety of surprises, from mini aquariums with mini fish to a mini cactus with mini bags of soil. Open more than one to become a collector.

You can get this toy on sale at Walmart for $8, reduced from $10.

Who's this for? Anyone over 8 years old.

Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R: $20



Walmart

Movie and car buffs alike will delve deep into this 319-piece Lego replicate of the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R from "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Let your child dive in or join in for a fun family project.

This Lego set is available at Walmart for $20, reduced from $25.

Who's this for? Kids ages 9 and up.

Related Content from CBS Sports