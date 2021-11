The best deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has deals on electronics, home goods, apparel and even gift cards. Staff/Amazon

Black Friday 2021 is official over. And Cyber Monday 2021 has officially begun.

Of course, Amazon and other major retailers have been offering holiday deals all season long -- Amazon, in particular, kicked off its holiday sale back in late October. But that doesn't mean all the best deals have come and gone. Just the opposite, in fact: Some of the best deals of the season are available at Amazon right now.

You can find deep discounts on Alexa-ready Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Chromebooks, 4K televisions, streaming devices, the hottest toys of 2021 and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale.

We've compiled some of our favorite highlights from Amazon's big sale -- both Cyber Monday specials and Black Friday holdovers -- below. But if you want to skip straight to the deals, tap the button below and shop Amazon's Cyber Monday deals immediately.

And that's not all. All season long, we've seen limited-time deals from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Hasbro, LOL Surprise!, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Keurig, Instant Pot, L'Oreal Paris, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more. So stay tuned for even more great daily deals coming through the end of the holiday season.

Cyber Monday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Who doesn't love a freebie -- especially free money? You can get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards now. (Credit appears up two days after purchase.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Cyber Monday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K: $600 (deal ends today)

Amazon

Amazon's own brand of televisions, which run the Fire TV operating system, are a hit with Amazon reviewers: The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K has a 4.3 star rating. Today only, you can pick up this top-rated 4K TV for just $600, a savings of $230 over its regular price. Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 29.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $600 (regularly $830)

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities, plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42

Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

Blink Mini smart home security camera: $20

Amazon

It's never been more affordable to build your own DIY home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150

Amazon

Want to take that DIY home security setup up a couple nothches? The Ring Alarm 8-piece bundle includes everything you need to get started, including a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector and one range extender. (Professional monitoring is available for a $20/mo. fee.)

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security system: $150 (reduced from $250)

If you're looking to protect a larger home, Ring Alarm also makes a 14-piece kit with an extra keypad, four extra contact sensors and an extra motion detector.

Ring Alarm 14-piece home security system: $200 (reduced from $330)

Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $24

Amazon

Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day. At this price, that works out to $1 per mini-fig.

The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $24 (regularly $60)

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse: $159 (at Walmart)

LOL Surprise via Amazon

This real wood LOL Surprise! dollhouse features four floors, ten rooms and more than 85 surprises to unbox. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $199, but it recently went out of stock. But that's OK, because Walmart has it in stock (as of the time of publication) -- and at an even lower Cyber Monday price.

LOL Surprise! OMG House of Surprises dollhouse, $159 at Walmart (reduced from $230)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Cyber Monday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's Black Friday sale is worth checking out. If you're shopping for yourself, you'll want to check out Amazon's bonus Prime Try Before You Buy (formerly Prime Wardrobe) deal: Spend $50 or more on apparel and footwear, and save $10 at checkout with code TBYB10. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Plus, save on these popular fashion brands:

Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo: $57 and up

Amazon

Get the classic polo look -- or gift it this holiday -- with the Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo. It's available in a wide range of colors, with some priced as low as $57. (We found the red polo shown above for $76, a savings of 20%.) Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 29.

Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo, $57 (regularly $95)

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $105

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $105 (reduced from $149)

Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Amazon



Nespresso/Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, including terrific deals on Nespresso espresso makers. Take this Vertuo Next espresso machine, which comes with an Aeroccino frothing gadget: It's currently 21% off. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade



Amazon

If you're looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don't want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $279 (reduced from $550)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $80

Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baker!

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Amazon has the six-quart Instant Pot Pro for nearly 40% off its $130 regular price. (We spotted similar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this model at Macy's, Crate & Barrel and other retailers.)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart): $50

Instant Pot via Amazon

If you already own an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try -- the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, normally $90, is on sale for just $50 for Cyber Monday. Comes with an air fryer basket and broiling/dehydrating tray. (Note: This Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is ONLY compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use with stainless steel inner pots only.)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $50 (regularly $90)

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $90

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

Cyber Monday home improvement and tool deals at Amazon

Don't forget the power-tool pal in your life. From smart plugs to multi-tools, Amazon has a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal that'll do the work.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $76

Amazon/Teccpo

If a loved one is hoping to see a drill set under the tree this year, good news: This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages. (Note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only.)

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $76 (regularly $144)

Cyber Monday home and health deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding health and home goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $175. But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker



Amazon

Get a smartwatch for less than $50 with the Amazfit Bip U. It monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels and sleep quality. It has a nine-day battery life and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, $42 (reduced from $60)

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit: $99

Amazon

Learn about your family's ancestry -- and about your genetic predisposition for Type 2 Diabetes, Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease and more -- with this popular DNA test from 23andMe. Just register your kit online, spit into the included vial, and ship it to a 23andMe lab using the included postage-paid box.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit, $99 (regularly $199)

Cyber Monday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale: There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now. In fact, some of Amazon's best Black Friday deals just got better for Cyber Monday. Take a look at the best tech deals at Amazon.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: $100

Amazon

Amazon currently has the best pricing we've seen for Apple AirPods all season long. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of 2nd generation AirPods with a wired charging case for just $100. (Note that the product page says the price is $115, but Amazon is taking an extra $15 off at checkout.)

Apple Airpods with wired charging case, $100 (regularly $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $179

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon -- they're just $150, the best price we've seen all season long.

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case, $150 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $148

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $148 (reduced from $260)

2020 Apple iMac (256 GB): $800

Amazon

Here's a great Cyber Monday computer deal -- Amazon has the 21.5-inch Apple iMac (2020 model) for just $800 on Cyber Monday, a savings of $300. The desktop computer features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 29.

2020 Apple iMac (256 GB), $800 (regularly $1,100)

Owlet Duo Camera and Smart Sock 3: $272

Amazon

More than just a baby monitor, the 4.5-star-rated Owlet Duo's included Smart Sock 3 tracks baby's sleep, heart rate and oxygen levels, providing an early warning system for SIDS events. (Note that the Owlet Duo is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose health conditions.) Deal expires midnight PST, Nov. 29.

Owlet Duo Camera and Smart Sock 3, $272 (regularly $399)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

Bose via Best Buy

You'll save $30 when you buy Bose Sport earbuds right now. The wireless earbuds are made of soft silicone and come with three different sizes of tips to customize your fit. The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant and feature touch controls to adjust volume, pause music and answer calls, all without having to pull out your cell phone.

Bose Sport earbuds, $149 (regularly $179)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $192

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. The phone comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $192 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now, the best price we've seen all season long. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White whitening kit: $30



Amazon

Find 16 Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White treatments plus two bonus 1-Hour Express treatments in this best-selling teeth whitening kit. These whitening strips have a no-slip grip so you can talk and drink water while whitening.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, $30 (reduced from $40)

V-shaped face masks: $13

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to save an extra 5%.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $13 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $22

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now 63% off at Amazon -- the absolute best deal we've seen on this appliance all season long.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $22 (reduced from $60)

Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Want even more "shop small" ideas? Check out our favorite small business deals on Amazon you can shop now.

Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



An Amazon employee passes by the company logo on the opening day of a new distribution center in France in September 2021. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

