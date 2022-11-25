Best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom: Ugg, Le Crueset, beauty products and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going on now with tons of deals on shoes, cookware and more. Nordstrom's best sale items tend to sell out quickly, so shop them now before they're gone.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or looking to pick up some holiday gifts for the family, you won't want to miss Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. The retailer currently has tons of shoes, clothing, cookware, makeup and more heavily discounted for Black Friday. Keep reading to explore the best Nordstrom deals before they sell out.

Best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom

Shop the best home, fashion and beauty deals at Nordstrom now.

Our Place Always Pan set: $95 (save $50)

Nordstrom

This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. It includes the multi-functional Our Place Always pan, a pan lid, a steamer basket and a spatula.

Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (reduced from $145)

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara: $10 (save $15)

Nordstrom

This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle.

Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $10 (reduced from $25)

Mac lipsticks: $15 (save $6)

Nordstrom

If you're a fan of MAC lipsticks, you may want to stock up on all of your favorite shades now. Nordstrom has MAC lipsticks in a ton of shades and finishes on sale now for $15 each.

MAC matte lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)

MAC satin lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)

MAC frost lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)

Ugg cozy slippers: $70 (save $30)

Nordstrom

These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent holiday gift. These cozy slippers feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.

Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)

Le Crueset deep dutch oven: $200 (save $180)

Norstrom

This 5.25-quart cast iron deep dutch oven can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enameled surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes it easy to clean.

Le Crueset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $78 (save $20)

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $78 -- though the sale does not extend to the petite sizes.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (reduced from $98)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $135 (25% off)

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are 25 percent off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $135 (reduced from $180)

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot: $65 and up

Caslon via Nordstrom

This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in five colors. The pull-on-style women's leather boot is reduced from $100 to $65 during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Pricing varies slightly by size and color.

Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot, $65 and up (reduced from $100)

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame: $159

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $159 (reduced from $179)

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set: $675 (save $225)



Nordstrom

Save $225 when you invest in an 11-piece cookware set from Viking, which includes a 12-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert, 7-quart Dutch oven with lid and a 4-quart sauté pan with lid.

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set, $675 (reduced from $900)

Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $50

Nordstrom

Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is up to half off during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Pricing varies by size and color.

Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50 and up

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's Nordstrom Black Friday sale, select colors are on sale right now for a whopping 50 percent off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $69 and up

Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in six colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're on sale now for as low as $69. Pricing varies by color.

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $69



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $69 (reduced from $99)

