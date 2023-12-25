Best bed sheets for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Parachute

Buying the right sheet set is incredibly important. Stiff-vs.-soft preferences aside, it can even impact the quality of your sleep. Fabric choice is the most important factor, as hot sleepers don't want to wake up in a sweat, while cold sleepers don't want to feel chilled throughout the night.

With that in mind, we decided to round up the best bed sheets for multiple types of sleepers. Each of our top picks -- from top brands like Parachute and L.L. Bean -- is made of strong and soft materials ranging from linen to bamboo. They'll feel comfortable to sleep on and will work with any mattress, but more importantly, all are loved by real customers. Read on to learn which sheet set is right for you.

The best linen sheet set

The Citizenry stone washed linen sheet set

The Citizenry

Linen is a great option for hot sleepers. The fabric is incredibly breathable and lightweight while also managing to be strong and sumptuously soft. These linen sheet sets from the Citizenry are no exception, as they're made of premium European linen. They also boast an Oeko-Tex certification, meaning these sheets were made without harmful chemicals. The sheet set comes in four sizes, including full, queen, king and California king, and feature a wide range of earth-tone color options, ranging from chambray to sienna.

The stone-washed linen sheet set has an impressive 408 five-star ratings out of 532 reviews. One reviewer wrote: "Can't say enough good things about these sheets. They are next level luscious. Should have sprung for them earlier!"

Another customer called them the "softest, lightest linen sheet!", adding: "I absolutely love these sheets! My husband is a hot sleeper and these keep him much cooler than other linen and cotton sheets we've tried. They are so soft and cozy, and I know will only get softer with time. 10/10!"

Best cotton sheet set

Parachute percale sheet set: 20% off

Parachute

These cotton sheets from Parachute are made of long-staple cotton, which is one of the best types of cotton you can get. Long-staple cotton is known for being stronger and softer than its short-staple counterparts. You'll get all that, and, since the sheet set is a percale weave, you'll also notice that it has a nice, crisp feel to the fabric.

We like that you can choose what pillowcase style you'd like (slide open or back envelope) and that you get the option remove the top sheet from your set. That kind of customization isn't common when purchasing sheet sets. The percale sheet set comes in six sizes, ranging from a twin to California king, and 10 colors, including nine classic colors and one seasonal color.

What's more, this sheet set is currently 20% off for the brand's annual winter sale.

Best bamboo sheet set

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set: 20% off

Cozy Earth

Reviewers and Oprah herself love this bamboo sheet set from Cozy Earth. Bamboo sheets share a lot of similarities with cotton sheets; both are breathable, lightweight and soft. What we like about Cozy Earth's bamboo sheets is the brand's 100-night sleep trial — you can test these out for 100 nights, and if you feel the bedding isn't right for you, it can be returned, no problem. We also really like the variety of sizes (you can order a twin XL or a split king) and 13 color options, which include neutral colors and a selection of earth tones.

The Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has a 4.9-star rating out of more than 6,100 ratings. One reviewer said that these were "The softest sheets I've ever owned! Love them!!!" Another customer commented, "I have to say I have tried sheets from just about everywhere and nothing compares to Cozy Earth, not even close! I am also very particular about my sheets and what I like and don't like... the only way I can explain it is heavenly! I may not ever want to get out of bed."

Right now, this popular sheet set is 20% off for a limited time as part of Cozy Earth's holiday sale.

Best organic cotton sheet set

Boll & Branch signature hemmed sheet set

Boll & Branch

If you'd prefer your bedding to be of the organic variety, get this sheet set from Boll & Branch. The brand's popular signature hemmed sheet set is made of a long-staple organic cotton. This organic cotton has been certified by GOTS (the Global Organic Textile Standard), an organization that certifies that products labeled as organic contain at least 70% organic materials. The set also boasts an Oeko-Tex certification and comes in eight sizes, ranging from a twin to a split king. You can choose from -- yes, really -- 25 colors and patterns, including a blue botanical print that looks like a watercolor painting, or color block options.

The Boll & Branch signature hemmed sheet set has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 11,800 ratings. One customer said, "Highly recommend! The more you wash the softer they get! These are the comfiest sheets to slide into every night for a great night sleep. My bed looks so inviting and clean!" Another reviewer wrote, "I love these sheets. I have four sets. I have given them as gifts. It is true the more you use them the better they get. I highly recommend them to all."

Best flannel sheet set

L.L.Bean ultrasoft comfort flannel sheet set

L.L.Bean

If you tend to run cold under the covers, one of the best bedding solutions is flannel sheets. Flannel has napping, which is that fuzziness you find on the sheets. The texture helps trap heat, making for super-warm sleeping. The sheets are 100% cotton, so there will still be some nice breathability to the fabric. The sheet set comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king and is available in eight color options, ranging from white to blue.

The L.L. Bean ultrasoft comfort flannel sheet set has a 4.7-star rating out of 5,155 ratings. One reviewer wrote that these were the "best flannel sheets ever," adding: "This is my second set of L.L.Bean flannel sheets. They are the softest, best wearing flannel sheets I've ever had, and they don't pill like other lesser sheets I've had. Simply the best."

Another customer said: "Buy these sheets! I wish I had purchased these sheets years ago. Best night's sleep I've had in ages. So cozy, soft, and warm."