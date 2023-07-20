Best back-to-school deals on Samsung tech: Save on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone or earbuds, you can find some great deals at Samsung and Amazon now. Both retailers have discounted tons of popular Samsung tech just in time for the new school year.

To help you get the best savings on new Samsung tech, we've compiled a list of the top Samsung deals going on at Amazon and Samsung now.

Top products in this article

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $192 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $562 (reduced from $700)

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung laptops.

Score a great deal on a customer-loved Samsung laptop for the new school year.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,415



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version. It has a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design.

16" Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $1,415 (reduced from $1,750)

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM): $192

Amazon

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $192 (reduced from $250)

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is a compact, yet powerful laptop with a long-lasting battery. The laptop comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i5 Evo processor inside.

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i5 processor), $789 (reduced from $1,100)

The best back-to-school deals on Samsung smartphones

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone and get a great deal doing it. Here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale from Amazon and Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB): $1,145



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,145 (reduced from $1,380)

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $718



Samsung

The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $718 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $898

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $895 (reduced from $1,000)

The best back-to-school deals on Samsung smartwatches

Save on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch with these back-to-school deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $199

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $199 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $379

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $379 (reduced from $450)

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung tablets



Score major savings on a new Samsung tablet for back-to-school.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $200

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is 15% off on Amazon right now for Amazon Prime members.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $200 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $562



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now, you can save 20% on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $562 (reduced from $700)

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung robot vacuums

Pick up a new robot vacuum now for up to 44% off to keep your home or dorm room effortlessly clean this school year.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $724

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $724 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $500



Samsung

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $499 (reduced from $799)

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung smart TVs

Save on "The Frame" smart TV and more Samsung TVs now at Samsung and Amazon.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: Save more than $1,000

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. Samsung "The Frame" has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,600

Samsung

Today's Samsung TV Deal of the Day is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the 65-inch model.

65" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)



Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: $1,300



Samsung 'The Serif'

'The Serif' features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save $200 on this unique Samsung smart TV,

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,100 and up

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now at Samsung.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $450



Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Related content from CBS Essentials