The best dorm room furniture for back to school at Dormify, Walmart and more

By Carolin Lehmann

Chloe Charging Studded Headboard
Dormify

Sure, many dorm rooms come furnished with the absolute basics. But adding some of your own bedroom furniture and accessories can make a dorm room look and feel more like home. We found pieces from Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers that have great dorm-room furniture options for back to school available now.

Looking for ideas on how to spruce up a dorm room? Try adding organizational pieces such as drawer carts, garment racks and storage benches to your dorm room. Or make a boring twin XL bed feel cozier with a new headboard and some new comfy bedding. There's so much you can do, even with a small space. The CBS Essentials experts have found tons of options for you below. These items all have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. 

The best dorm-room furniture for back to school

Shop these options for men and women.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels

Sutton Charging 3-Drawer Cart on Wheels
Dormify

Check out this storage cart with cool tassel hardware. It has two USB ports and one outlet for charging your devices. Find it in five colors.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels, $169

$169 at Dormify

Jordyn charging boucle headboard

Jordyn Charging Boucle Headboard
Dormify

Spruce up your dorm bed with a headboard. This one has device-charging capabilities. It works well with dorm beds because it doesn't attach directly to the bed frame. Instead, it comes with velcro strips to adhere it to the wall. Or, you can mount it to a wall with a screw and the hook attached to its back.

Jordyn charging boucle headboard, $299

$299 at Dormify

Urban Outfitters reversible bathroom storage shelf

Reversible Bathroom Storage Shelf
Urban Outfitters

Add more storage wherever you can, such as over your toilet. This black steel storage shelf is reversible, so it fits into your bathroom's layout. 

Urban Outfitters reversible bathroom storage shelf, $129

$129 at Urban Outfitters

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder

BedShelfie Essential Bedside Shelf with Cupholder
Amazon

Whether you're on the top bunk or don't have enough space on your nightstand, this black bedside shelf with a cupholder can come in handy. It clamps onto your bed for extra counter space. 

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder, $35 (reduced from $50)

$35 at Amazon

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack

Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse Gray Wood and Metal Garment Rack
Walmart

Lacking closet space? Then pick up this sleek wood and metal garment rack. It has a hanging rod and storage shelves for your clothes and shoes.

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack, $89

$89 at Walmart

Amanda boucle storage bench

Amanda Boucle Storage Bench
Dormify

This faux sheepskin bench from Dormify looks good while providing extra storage and seating for your small space.

Amanda boucle storage bench, $349

$349 at Dormify

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser

Whitestone 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Wayfair

Dorm closets can be tiny. Add some extra storage for pajamas, socks and workout clothing with this gray and white dresser with a metal frame from Wayfair. It has six drawers and holds up to 66 pounds.

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser (24.8'' x 31.5'' x 11.8''), $82 (reduced from $90)

$82 at Wayfair

