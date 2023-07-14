The best dorm room furniture for back to school at Dormify, Walmart and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dormify

Sure, many dorm rooms come furnished with the absolute basics. But adding some of your own bedroom furniture and accessories can make a dorm room look and feel more like home. We found pieces from Amazon, Wayfair and more retailers that have great dorm-room furniture options for back to school available now.

Top products in this article:

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels, $169

Amanda boucle storage bench, $349

Jordyn charging boucle headboard, $299

Looking for ideas on how to spruce up a dorm room? Try adding organizational pieces such as drawer carts, garment racks and storage benches to your dorm room. Or make a boring twin XL bed feel cozier with a new headboard and some new comfy bedding. There's so much you can do, even with a small space. The CBS Essentials experts have found tons of options for you below. These items all have at least a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

The best dorm-room furniture for back to school

Shop these options for men and women.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels

Dormify

Check out this storage cart with cool tassel hardware. It has two USB ports and one outlet for charging your devices. Find it in five colors.

Sutton charging three-drawer cart on wheels, $169

Jordyn charging boucle headboard

Dormify

Spruce up your dorm bed with a headboard. This one has device-charging capabilities. It works well with dorm beds because it doesn't attach directly to the bed frame. Instead, it comes with velcro strips to adhere it to the wall. Or, you can mount it to a wall with a screw and the hook attached to its back.

Jordyn charging boucle headboard, $299

Urban Outfitters reversible bathroom storage shelf

Urban Outfitters

Add more storage wherever you can, such as over your toilet. This black steel storage shelf is reversible, so it fits into your bathroom's layout.

Urban Outfitters reversible bathroom storage shelf, $129

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder

Amazon

Whether you're on the top bunk or don't have enough space on your nightstand, this black bedside shelf with a cupholder can come in handy. It clamps onto your bed for extra counter space.

BedShelfie essential bedside shelf with cupholder, $35 (reduced from $50)

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack

Walmart

Lacking closet space? Then pick up this sleek wood and metal garment rack. It has a hanging rod and storage shelves for your clothes and shoes.

Better Homes & Gardens farmhouse gray wood and metal garment rack, $89

Amanda boucle storage bench

Dormify

This faux sheepskin bench from Dormify looks good while providing extra storage and seating for your small space.

Amanda boucle storage bench, $349

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser

Wayfair

Dorm closets can be tiny. Add some extra storage for pajamas, socks and workout clothing with this gray and white dresser with a metal frame from Wayfair. It has six drawers and holds up to 66 pounds.

Ebern Designs Whitestone six-drawer double dresser (24.8'' x 31.5'' x 11.8''), $82 (reduced from $90)

