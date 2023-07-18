Best back-to-school tablet deals on Amazon: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for a new tablet for the upcoming school year, you won't want to miss these Amazon tablet deals. Right now, you can snag some crazy good back-to-school deals on Apple iPad, Amazon Fire tablets and Samsung Galaxy tablets on Amazon.

Tablets are a great portable option for students. They can use them to read, access textbooks, take notes, and even complete assignments (when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard). However, the best tablets of 2023 can get a bit pricey for parents and students. That's why we've rounded up the best back-to-school tablet deals to help you find the right tablet for the best price.

Best back-to-school deals on Apple iPads

The Apple iPad is CBS Essentials readers' most popular tablet. Pick one up for the new school year while they're on sale.

Apple iPad 10: $413

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10, $413 (reduced from $449)

Apple iPad 9: $279



The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $399 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $348 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch): $1,049

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $469

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung tablets

Amazon has Samsung tablets on sale now too. Score a new Android tablet for back-to-school for as low as $199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $199

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is 14% off on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $199 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB): $590



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $590 (reduced from $700)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $556

The Samsung Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and ‎64 GB of storage. (A 256 GB version is also available.) You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64 GB), $556 (regularly $680)

Best Amazon Fire tablets for back-to-school

Amazon Fire tablets are an excellent, affordable option if you want an Android tablet. Amazon released a number of new fire tablets in late 2022, and they offer great features. While these tablets aren't on sale right now, they are still an excellent choice for budget shoppers looking for a great tablet at a low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10

One of the best Amazon Fire tablets is the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The tablet offers a 10.1-inch HD display, 32 GB of storage and a 12-hour battery life.

This is one of the best tablets for multi-tasking thanks to the devices split-screen feature. The split-screen function allows you to have two apps open at once so you can simultaneously stream shows, answer emails, check your Outlook Calendar and more.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads, but cost $15 more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32 GB, with ads), $150

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-free, 32 GB), $165

Amazon Fire HD 8

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135

