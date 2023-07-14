Must-have earbuds deal alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are 47% off on Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Amazon is offering some very impressive deals on top-rated earbuds and headphones right now -- including a hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, now 47% off, are coveted lightweight earbuds for busy users. With noise cancelation, ambient sound passthrough and three microphones, they offer superior audio quality and clear calls.

Score the top-rated earbuds now on Amazon for up to 47% off now. You'll currently get the best deal on the earbuds in the olive green color option.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $80 (reduced from $150)

More Amazon deals on headphones and earbuds

We've found the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds on Amazon. These customer-loved tech gadgets have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $199

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancelation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $98



Samsung

Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $98 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $120

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes.

These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $120 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $210

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the Beats Studio3 headphones. Right now, they're 40% off, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality.

On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio3 also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.

Beats Studio3, $210 (reduced from $350)

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds: $25



Amazon

These JLab wireless earbuds are an affordable way to get in on the skin-toned earbuds trend. They come in seven neutral shades and offer 32 hours of listening time.

"These are the best overall earbuds that I own, and I have Samsung Live buds. The fit is comfortable, and battery life is long," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The sound is amazing! It's not audiophile level, but the highs are crisp enough and the bass deep enough for a very pleasurable listening experience."

JLab Go Air Tones wireless earbuds, $25

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds: $70



Amazon

It's important to note that not all active noise cancelation features are the same -- some work better than others, and generally, you get what you pay for. That said, the budget-minded Anker Life P3 wireless earbuds are getting praise from reviewers for their fit, sound quality and three-mode active noise cancelation (powered by three microphones on each earbud), available through the Anker Soundcore app.

The Anker Life P3 earbuds (available in five colors) are a good choice for the gym: They're IPX5-rated for water resistance, so they can handle sweat, and last for seven hours on a single charge. The included wireless charging case extends battery life to a full 35 hours, making them a great choice for travel, too. And should they get lost, the Soundcore app's "Find My Headset" feature will help track them down via sound alerts.

Anker Life P3 active noise-canceling earbuds, $70 (reduced from $80)

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds: $40



Tozo/Amazon

When it comes to earbuds, it can be difficult to find a quality pair for under $50. But these 4.5-star rated Tozo earbuds are just that: an option that's actually winning over reviewers with great sound (particularly in noise-canceling mode).

They're "not Bose good," one reviewer explains, "but well worth the price." Another verified reviewer adds that the buds "vastly exceeded my expectations for the price paid!"

The Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds offer playtime of more than 8 hours from a single charge and 32 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Tozo NC2 wireless earbuds, $40 (reduced from $80)

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds: $60

Amazon

These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are designed for use at the gym. They feature earhooks to keep the earbuds securely in your ears while running or lifting. They also have an impressive 44-hour battery life with the charging case.

"The Skullcandy Push Active earphones are easy to set up and the app works seamlessly. The battery charge is good and I don't have to charge the case frequently," shared one Amazon reviewer. "These earphones are good for active people while running, working out or doing any other outdoor activity. I use them every day at the gym and couldn't be happier."

Skullcandy Push Active earbuds, $60 (reduced from $80)

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds: $60

Amazon

These Treblab earbuds were a favorite during our last round of hands-on earbud testing. They offer a secure fit with adjustable ear hooks and excellent sound quality for the price. The Treblab X3 Pro earbuds are also water-proof and sweat resistant.

"These Treblab X3-Pro earbuds have worked much better for me [than previous earbuds]. They stay on and in my ear, have great sound and way more volume than needed," wrote a verified buyer on Amazon.

Treblab X3 Pro earbuds, $60 (reduced from $70)

Related content from CBS Essentials