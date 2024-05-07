Ukrainian Olympic weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko killed "defending Ukraine" from Russia, coach says

Former national security adviser weighs in on Ukraine aid and Russia

Paris — Ukrainian double European champion weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko was killed in the war against Russia, the Ukrainian weightlifting federation announced Monday. Pielieshenko, 30, won European gold in 2016 and 2017, and narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he came fourth in the 85kg category.

"It is with great sadness that we have to tell you that the heart of the great Ukrainian sportsman Oleksandr Pielieshenko has stopped beating," the federation reported in a statement. He was killed on Sunday, according to the federation.

Ukraine's national weightlifting coach Victor Slobodianiuk said Pielieshenko had "died a hero defending Ukraine" in a post on Facebook.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Pielieshenko competes during the men's weightlifting 85kg event during the Rio 2016 Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, in an Aug. 12, 2016 file photo. GOH CHAI HIN/AFP/Getty

"War takes the best of us. This is a very heavy loss for the entire weightlifting community of Ukraine," Slobodianiuk said, adding: "Heroes don't die!"

Pielieshenko joined the Ukrainian army in February 2022 at the start of the Russian invasion, noted the Ukrainian Olympic Committee in its own online tribute to the athlete.