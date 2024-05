What to expect from Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump trial Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial centers around a $130,000 payment Stormy Daniels received in 2016 from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Prosecutors allege the payment was used to stop Daniels from going public about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has denied this encounter and has pleaded not guilty. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more on what to expect from Daniels' testimony.