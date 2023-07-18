Best Buy Back-to-School Sale: Save big on laptops, tablets, dorm appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Best Buy is offering some sizzling new deals this week to help students and parents get ready for the new school year. These hot back-to-school deals include major discounts on small appliances, laptops, tablets and more. Whether you're looking to invest in a new laptop for college or score a sweet deal on a coffee maker for your dorm room, Best Buy has something for you.

The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the Best Buy Back-to-School Sale and selected the best deals on everything you need to take you from the classroom to the dorm room. Keep reading to find the best Best Buy deals for students headed back to school.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $240



Amazon

Don't have time to vacuum during the school year? No problem, this budget-friendly robovac can clean up your home or dorm room clean while you're in class.The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $240 (reduced from $274)

Sony LinkBuds S true noise-canceling earbuds: $150



Best Buy

If you like to listen to music while you study or just need some noise-canceling earbuds to drown out background noise while you focus, this is the deal for you. The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds offer automatic playback, adjustable noise cancelation and automatic playback. Save $50 on these top-rated noise-canceling earbuds now at Best Buy.

Sony LinkBuds S true noise-canceling earbuds, $150 (reduced from $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $950

Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i5 processor, which provides improved graphics, performance and a longer battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, $950 (reduced from $1,100)

Google Pixel 7a: $399 (Save $100)

Google via Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7a is a newly released Android smartphone that is perfect for students on a budget. The Pixel 7a is marketed to users looking for a more affordable experience. But don't mistake this budget phone for a downgraded-version of from last year's Pixel 7. It's actually got some upgrades hiding inside.

Each model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powered by the same Tensor G2 processor featured in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Its display is crafted from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and supports 90Hz, which is great news for mobile gamers and folks who love watching their favorite shows and movies on the go.

The Pixel 7a looks to be a great phone for the price, which is about half of what you'd pay for a premium smartphone from a competitor. Whether you're interested in an upgrade to your old Pixel phone or you need a new one, period, this one will serve you well for less.

Save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 7a smartphone at Best Buy today.

Google Pixel 7a, $399 (reduced from $499)

65" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $450 (Save $220)



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV for your dorm room at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

65" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $450 (reduced from $670)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $200

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $200 (reduced from $270)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB): $600



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $700)

Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker: $81

Best Buy

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces like dorm rooms.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker, $81 (reduced from $110)

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor: $120 (save $80)

Best Buy

Immerse yourself in your computer screen with this 24" Samsung curved monitor. This 4.7-star-rated montior features a 4 ms response time, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Writes on Best Buy reviewer: "I wasn't sure how I was going to like the curved monitor but let me tell you, it's AWESOME! Now I want all of my monitors to be curved. The picture is crisp/sharp/clear, the colors are vivid and bright. Excellent color!"

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor, $120 (reduced from $200)

