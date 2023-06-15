Robot vacuum price tracker: When to buy a iRobot Roomba robot vacuum

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Robot vacuums can help keep your floors clean no matter where you are. These smart vacuums can be remotely controlled to suck up pet hair, dirt, dust and debris. Some of the best robot vacuums are outfitted with AI that can recommend cleaning schedules and map out your space for the most thorough clean. However, the top robot vacuums aren't cheap, so if you're on a budget, it's better to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we've compiled this robot vacuum price tracker so that you can strike when the deals are hot and score the best price.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top-selling robot vacuum models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Robot vacuum prices tend to fluctuate across brands and models, but we do see discounts during certain key times such as Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and peak cleaning seasons such as spring. We've included detailed analysis below on the top-selling robot vacuum models.

Keep reading to discover the best time to buy a new robot vacuum.

When to buy the iRobot Roomba j7+

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is the most popular robot vacuum among CBS Essentials readers. The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair. (It's the best robot vacuum for pet parents.)

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days. This smart vacuum also includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum is currently on sale for $599, a solid $200 off of the list price -- and we do regularly see this robot vacuum selling for $799. It's only been on sale for less than $599 once, briefly, in December of last year.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with cleaning station, $599 (reduced from $799)

When to buy the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

The Roomba 694 robot vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can control the vac with your smartphone (via the iRobot Home app). The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

The iRobot Roomba 694 is currently on sale for $179, which is about as low as the price of this robot vacuum goes. We recommend buying this iRobot Roomba now.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

When to buy the Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum

This 4.5-star-rated Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum can clean your entire home in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 30-days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a self-cleaning brush roll and XL HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

We've seen this robot vacuum sold at a price much higher than $524, but we've also seen it priced as low as $350. We don't know if it will drop to that price again, but if you can wait to buy this model, you might be able to get a better price during Amazon Prime Day.

Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $524 (reduced from $650)

