Samsung

The Apple iPhone 15 and its adjacent models have finally been announced. The newest Apple smartphone has plenty of interesting features, like faster charging via USB-C and enhanced optical zoom. But it's not the only new phone in town: There are plenty of Android smartphones that deliver fantastic user experiences that Apple simply can't match, often at a lower price.

There are viable Apple iPhone 15 alternatives from Samsung, Google and OnePlus, to name a few. But it can be difficult to choose which one will work best for you. These phones all take excellent photos, provide top-notch call quality and play your favorite games just like the new iPhone can. Some of these Android smartphones even fold into smaller form factors.

Check out our picks below for some of the best Apple iPhone 15 alternatives available today.

Samsung

Display Size: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 5,700mAh | Dimensions: 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 12MP | Rear Cameras: 200MP with 30x digital zoom

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is effectively the main Android phone that acts as an equivalent to the iPhone 15, though it's more in line with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup given what's under the hood.

Powered by the fastest mobile processor currently available, it's not only sufficiently zippy and powerful, but it can handle multiple tasks thrown at it so you can get on with your day.

It takes great photos, too, thanks to its 200MP camera, capturing sharp images even in challenging lighting with its advanced Night Mode feature. It can shoot great video too, with built-in Video Stabilization that ensures your clips are free from the dreaded not-on-purpose shaky cam.

The built-in S Pen is also a great addition to the package, letting you convert handwritten notes to digital, sketch photos, and use it as a stylus to navigate the phone.

The Adaptive Display adjusts to different lighting conditions for optimal viewing. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a base storage of 256GB, it's both powerful and spacious. In short, the S23 Ultra sets a new standard for Android phones.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

It's equipped with the fastest mobile processor of 2023.

Its camera boasts a remarkable 200MP resolution, complemented by an advanced Night Mode feature.

Video Stabilization on the device ensures recordings are steady and smooth.

There's a built-in S Pen that serves for both note-taking and as a camera shutter.

One of its standout features is the Adaptive Display, which adjusts automatically for the optimal viewing experience.

The device is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung

Outside Display Size: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED | Inside Display Size: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB or 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Dimensions: 3.25 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (closed), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (open) | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10MP | Rear Cameras: 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) with 10x digital zoom

Apple doesn't make a phone that flips yet. Stay ahead of the curve with the most popular flip-style smartphone on the market right now. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes equipped with a new Flex Window that keeps it on the cutting-edge of what's cool. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one handed when the phone is snapped shut.

The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.

It may be easy to confuse this model with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 given their somewhat similar names, but keep in mind that this model is one that folds vertically like a classic flip phone and doesn't fold open like the other phone in Samsung's lineup.

The outside window that's available to use when the phone is closed is one of the best gimmicks about this smartphone, and useful for several reasons, as it gives you a way to check messages, use apps, and interact with others without having to open and close your phone too much.

Beyond the bells and whistles that make this smartphone unique, it's an interesting piece of tech with plenty of power behind it that feels like true innovation, even if it isn't a completely different upgrade from its predecessor. And it can certainly hang in there with what the iPhone 15 has to offer.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

It has an exterior 6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (425 ppi) and interior 3.4" AMOLED Flex Window screen with 60 Hz refresh rate (306 ppi).

It comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

It comes with 8 GB RAM.

It boasts a large 3,700 mAh battery.

Its camera array includes a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera with 10x digital zoom.

It's IPX8 waterproof, which means it's protected against continuous submersion.



Samsung

Outside Display Size: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display HD+ | Inside Display Size: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex Display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Battery: 4,400mAh | Dimensions: 6.24 x 5.06 x 0.26 inches (open), 6.24 x 2.66 x 0.52 inches (closed) | Weight: 8.9 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: S Pen included | Front Camera: 10MP (cover screen), 4MP (under display, main screen) | Rear Cameras: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide), 10MP Tele 2x optical zoom (30x space zoom)

Apple doesn't make a flip phone, and it certainly hasn't released a folding phone -- yet. If you're ready for something large and in charge, try the inimitable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for better-than-ever performance.

It comes packing a stunning 7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ display that refreshes at a120 Hz rate with 374 ppi. While there is a small fold line visible down the middle, it's barely noticeable and folds out to make a gorgeous way to view TV shows, movies, and plenty of TikToks if that's your thing. Combined with a formidable 12 GB RAM, this device promises swift multitasking with enough screen real estate to handle anything.

For photography hobbyists, this is a great model for doing just that with a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 30x space zoom.

It can also help you power through your day with a 4400 mAh battery. Plus, you won't have to fear the occasional dip with its IPX8 waterproof rating.

For those looking for a good reason to opt for this phone beyond its stunning foldable screen, consider the S Pen. The thinner S Pen stylus, upgraded from the previous model, can be used for jotting notes, sketching, or simply navigating the phone. It feels silky smooth to use, with no noticeable lag or trouble processing input.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

It has a 7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (374 ppi).

Its models come in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available).

It features 12 GB RAM.

Its large 4400 mAh battery is great for all-day use.

Its camera array includes a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera with 10MP tele 3x optical zoom.

Its IPX8 waterproof protection means it's protected if you submerge it.

Amazon

Display Size: 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED | Processor: Google Tensor G2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 7.48 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10.8MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP with 30x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom

It's not just Samsung that holds down the fort when it comes to great Apple iPhone 15 alternatives. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the updated Tensor G2 silicon processor, impresses not just in raw speed similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in performance, but its wide scope of features. It includes innovative options like Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight, both unique additions exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup.

But its hardware is equally as awesome. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro has a noticeably brighter screen than the Pixel 7 model, and it looks great in just about any situation.

Battery-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a substantial 5,000 mAh capacity. Despite the Pixel 6 Pro's similar battery not meeting some users' expectations, it's interesting to note the performance of its successor. It can last about 10 hours per charge even with heavy use, which is close in performance to most other models on the market.

It's more than its processor and battery size, though. the Pixel 7 Pro also includes an enhanced three-camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom, all of which makes it an ideal option for aspiring shutterbugs or anyone who plans on using it as a mobile selfie station.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

It's powered by a formidable Tensor G2 silicon processor.

Exclusive features like Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight enhance pictures.

It has a crisp 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display.

The robust 5,000 mAh battery means longer use time than others on the market.

Its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera options are complemented by a 48MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus

Display Size: 6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 inches | Weight: 7.23 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: Yes | Front Camera: 16MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP

Don't sleep on OnePlus' flagship phone. Like Apple's latest line, the OnePlus 11 comes equipped with high-end hardware that should be more than capable of handling your needs.

There's plenty of screen real estate to play with, for one thing. It has a massive 6.7-inch display, which rivals the iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen, Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a triple camera array. There's an impressive 50 MP main camera, a telephoto lens, and an Ultra-wide camera for crisp selfies, great background shots, and 4K video footage.

Instead of traditional Android, the OnePlus 11 uses an operating system called Oxygen OS. It's a bit different from the vanilla version you're likely used to with Samsung and Google phones, but it's well worth getting familiar with, especially with a phone at this price.

Of course, there's the lack of brand recognition that might put you off -- but don't let it. OnePlus is well-known in many tech circles for its great phones, extensive feature selection, and low-priced, high performance smartphones. You're going to get a great device here, and some fun, unique perks like a phone that doesn't look like anyone else's, for one thing.

Key features of the OnePlus 11:

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor is fast and furious when it comes to multitasking.

Its 6.7" display is crisp, colorful, and bright -- perfect for browsing, reading, or texting with friends.

The 16MP selfie camera and 50MP rear camera work in tandem to create fantastic photos.

You're covered all day with long-lasting battery life thanks to its 5,000mAh pack.

It's attractively priced for budget-conscious buyers.

