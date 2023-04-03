Best smartwatches under $250: Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Olly Curtis/Future Publishing/Getty Images

There are tons of great smartwatches to choose from in 2023. While some are quite costly, there are also plenty of excellent smartwatches under $250. You can even score affordable options from top brands like Apple and Samsung.

Maybe you're looking to jumpstart a new workout routine in 2023 or simply want a new way to stay connected. Maybe style is important to you, or maybe you're on a budget and just want to get the job done. Whatever your needs and whatever brand or retailer you favor, check out the top smartwatches under $250 to find a smartwatch that fits your needs and budget,

Top products in this article

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $219 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $250 (reduced from $280)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $239 (reduced from $330)

With so many exceptional new smartwatches released last year, it can be hard to decide which one to buy. Apple users may want to choose the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation for excellent connectivity between their iPhone and smartwatch. Android users also have an excellent option with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is currently available for $250. If you're stuck on which smartwatch option to buy, keep reading to explore the best budget smartwatches under $250.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation: $219 and up

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20 percent faster than the last generation. The display is 30 percent larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $219 (reduced from $249)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $250 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $250 (reduced from $280)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $239

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $90 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $239 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Charge 5: $130

Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $130 (reduced from $150)

Fitbit Versa 3: $154

Amazon

This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a 6-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3, $154 (reduced from $230)

Amazon Halo View: $80

Amazon

Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.

Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.

Amazon Halo View, $80

Amazfit Bip 3: $54

Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water-resistant.

Amazfit Bip 3, $54 (reduced from $60)

Related content from CBS Essentials