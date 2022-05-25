The best Apple AirTag deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're shopping around for Apple AirTags, good news: We've just spotted a new price drop on AirTags at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Normally priced at $99 at Apple for a pack of four, you can now get an Apple AirTag four-pack for $89 at Amazon. Amazon also has plenty of AirTag holders on sale now from Sonix, Apple and more.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's Precision Finding feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery. Apple sells them for $29 each, or $99 for a four-pack. Smart shoppers (like us!) know that Amazon typically beats Apple's own prices, even on the latest Apple tech, like Apple AirTags.

Once you've added Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. AirTag holders help guard against losing your tiny trackers. The affordable holders double as pet collars, keychains, wallet cards and more. (Note: AirTag holders are accessories; AirTags must be purchased separately, or as part of a bundle.)

When you're done stocking up on Apple AirTags -- and AirTag holders! -- read on for additional information about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it's at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Sonix glitter AirTag case (4-pack): $25

These fun, glittery Sonix cases can be attached to keys, purses, luggage or pet collars. Other cheerful design options are available. They're frequently discounted at Amazon, so click the button below to buy a four-pack now -- or, to check back for a sale.

Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell: $9

The next time your cat makes a break for it, find her with the help of this AirTag cat collar. The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag -- slide-in and hanging.

Apple AirTag leather key ring: $32

This leather key ring from Apple, a No. 1-bestseller on Amazon, comes in seven colors. You can buy it with an AirTag already included as well.

Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack): $10

If you're spending time near the water this summer, pick up this IPX8-rated, waterproof AirTag keychain. It promises to keep your AirTag working in up to 20 feet of water. Find it in seven colors, and in larger variety packs as well.

Bracket premium stainless steel credit card AirTag case (2-pack): $15

Pop your AirTag into your wallet like a credit card with this durable stainless-steel case that mimics a card.

Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack)

These super-affordable, silicone AirTag keychain holders cushion your AirTags in case of a fall. Hang them on anything. Available in a variety of colors. These are also frequently discounted by Amazon. So, click the below button to check for a sale -- or to pick up a pack today!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

