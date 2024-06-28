Amazon's bestselling cookware set for small kitchens is now 53% off ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carote

Amazon Prime Day is just weeks away, but you don't have to wait until July 16 or 17 to score great deals. Amazon has loads of early Prime Day deals that offer truly impressive discounts, including one on this affordable nonstick cookware set by Carote that stands out for having detachable handles. This unique design feature saves so much storage space, making these pots and pans popular among those who have small kitchens and RVs.

Right now, you can save up to 57% off an 11-piece Carote cookware set ahead of Prime Day. Regularly $120, its been marked down to $70. There's also a 20% off Amazon coupon you can apply before purchase, which brings your final price down to $56. Tap the button below to score this deal ASAP, or read on to learn more about why we love this space-saving cookware set.

Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set: Save 53%

Amazon

As a food writer who has covered cookware extensively, including nonstick, cast iron and stainless steel, I can say that detachable handles are game changers, especially for those who can't afford to give up precious space in their cabinets and drawers. If you're finding it hard to store your cooking essentials around the handles of your pots and pans, get this Carote set.

You get two handles with this set, which are about 7.5 inches long and easily snap into place onto the pots and pans. There are two pots, including two and three quarts saucepans, and three pans, including an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan as well as a 10-inch saute pan. These sizes are pretty standard and will allow you to cook a variety of dishes, ranging from scrambled eggs for one to stir fries for two.

Another standout attribute is the set's 7-inch and 8-inch silicone storage lids, which allow the saucepans and 8-inch frying pan to double as food storage containers that you can put in your fridge. The set also comes with two traditional lids for cooking: one 8-inch and one 10-inch.

These pots and pans are compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can be put in the oven and dishwasher. Just like all nonstick pans, the brand recommends you use gentle dish soap and nonabrasive sponges when cleaning to avoid damage. You should also refrain from using metal utensils, as that can easily scratch the pan.

The Carote 11-piece nonstick pot and pan set has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love being able to take the handle off for easy storage. All cookware should be made this way! The extra lids are great, too. I can cook and store in the same pot!"

Another customer said, "My initial interest in this product was how much less storage space is needed for it. I love the removable handles and how the pots and pans nest inside each other. My daughter and I have found this set easy to cook with and super easy to clean because of its non-stick surface. Highly recommended!"