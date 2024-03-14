The best Amazon bedding deals you can shop today during Sleep Awareness Week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to upgrade your bedding to get a better night's sleep? Then, you better act fast. Right now, you can find slashed prices on mattresses, pillows and more bedding deals from top-rated sleep brands. Check out the best Amazon bedding deals you can get right now.

Casper Sleep weighted blanket: Save 20%



Casper via Amazon

This 20-pound weighted blanket hugs your body with a cozy, calming weight, which may help relieve nighttime stress and anxiety and help you sleep comfortably. The blanket comes with a 100-night trial plus free returns.

The Casper Sleep weighted blanket has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: "Have had trouble sleeping recently and decided to try a weighted blanket. I now sleep like a LOG. I am small (under 100 pounds) so I got the 10-pound blanket. Not too heavy; very cozy. The sleep is great. Highly recommend it!!"

Bedsure queen bamboo sheet set: Save up to 37%

Amazon

These cozy and cooling sheets are made from rayon derived from bamboo. They are naturally breathable, moisture-wicking and have a silky-soft feel.

Right now, you can score this sheet set for up to 37% off on Amazon, with the greatest discounts being on the mineral blue and black sheet sets. Prices vary by color and size.

The Bedsure bamboo sheet set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called these a "great buy", adding: "These sheets are actually the softest sheets I have ever slept on, I'm definitely buying another set."

Mellanni queen sheet set: Save 36%

Amazon

This microfiber sheet set is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The deep-pocket sheets are stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant.

The set includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

The Mellanni queen sheet set has a 4.5-star rating out of more than 352,000 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are the perfect sheets. The feel against the skin is soft and cool. Made well. Durable. Highly recommend!"

Casper Sleep original pillow, king: Save up to 20%

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

This pillow has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "Most I've ever spent on pillows. Well worth it. I was used to the lumpy cheap pillows. This has a great fill that molds to your head when you sleep. Bought one, loved it so I bought the second one."

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow: Save 15%



Amazon

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. This Zamat pillow's ergonomic shape offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side.

The pillow currently has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with more than 7,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "I have tried so many different pillows trying to get away from the pain and stiffness. Finally, I have found one that really works. I now can sleep clear through the night without waking up a bunch of times and have no pain or stiffness in the morning when I get up!"

Add the available coupon to save 15% on your purchase at Amazon.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow: Save 15%



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover. Make sure to add the 15% off coupon to get a discount on this product.

The Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow has a 4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this a "game changer", adding: "I have wide shoulders and sleep on my sides. Generally I flop back and forth several times a night due to pressure on my shoulders. If this is you buy one of these immediately. Well worth the money for better sleep."

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress: Save 28%

Tuft & Needle

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you. The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

The Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "It is a big purchase, but well worth it. I had a fluffier mattress before and I would sink in the middle. This is a firmer mattress, which provides much more support, which I need."

Nectar Sleep mattress, king: Save 29%

Nectar Sleep via Amazon

Looking for a king-size mattress under $1,000? This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.3-star-rated mattress. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress, full and California king: Save up to 15%



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

The Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "As a side sleeper, I was looking for a mattress that had a little more give to it as well as being supportive. I have really loved this mattress. I could feel its cooling effect the first time I tried it. It has been comfortable and does not irritate my pressure points. I did not experience any outgassing smell. I use this mattress with a box spring with no problems. A+."

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress, queen, 12 inch: Save 21%



Swiss Ortho Sleep via Amazon

This 4.2-star-rated mattress is on sale right now at Amazon.

According to the brand, this hybrid mattress was made to adapt to the shape of an individual's body. It features springs and comfort foam layers to eliminate pressure points and help reduce tossing and turning at night.

"I used to not be able to sleep a lot, but with this mattress it helps me drift off and stay out for the right about of time. I have also had it for over a year and it is still as comfortable as the day I got it. I lay on the same side and sit in that same spot and there is still no dip in the mattress," wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Price varies by size.

Zinus 12" green tea luxe memory foam queen-sized mattress: Save 17%

Zinus via Amazon

If you're shopping for a new mattress on a budget, this Zinus mattress is an unbeatable option. This mattress features a breathable cover with body-hugging memory foam inside. Why is it called the green tea mattress? Zinus has infused green tea into every layer to keep your bed smelling fresh.

The Zinus green tea luxe memory foam mattress has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I got this mattress for a steal during the holidays and it's so incredibly comfortable. I'm amazed at the quality. I wasn't looking for anything fancy just something to sleep on temporarily but now this is my main mattress."