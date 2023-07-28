Back-to-school backpack sale: Save 25% on bestselling Under Armour backpacks
The new school year calls for a new backpack. Whether your child is going back to school, gearing up for fall sports or you're headed back to school yourself, Under Armour has a deal on an excellent backpack to fit your needs.
Below, the best back-to-school backpack deals for kids and adults. Shop the CBS Essentials shopping experts' selection of top-rated backpacks from Under Armour to get your family ready for the new school year.
Under Armour Hustle sport backpack: $34
Looking for a backpack to double as a sports bag? Consider this durable, water-resistant athletic backpack. It features a soft-lined laptop sleeve, a padded back panel and a front laundry/shoe pocket.
Under Armour Hustle sport backpack, $34 (reduced from $45)
Under Armour Loudon backpack: $26
This classic style is one of the most popular backpacks from Under Armour. It's water-resistant to keep your belongings dry and has plenty of storage with a zip main compartment, a large zippered valuables pocket and a drop-in water bottle pocket.
Under Armour Loudon backpack, $26 (reduced from $35)
More Under Armour backpack deals
Under Armour has tons of backpack styles on sale now. Explore the list below for more top picks from the brand.
- Under Armour Hustle Pro backpack, $49 (reduced from $65)
- Under Armour Hustle Lite backpack, $26 (reduced from $35)
- Under Armour Hustle Play backpack, $26 (reduced from $35)
- Under Armour Essential women's backpack, $53 (reduced from $70)
- Under Armour Halftime backpack, $34 (reduced from $45)
- Under Armour All Sport backpack, $41 (reduced from $55)
More of the best backpacks for kids
Check out these backpacks from The North Face, Nike and more brands.
The North Face Youth Court Jester backpack
This reflective backpack for pre-teens and young adults fits a small laptop or tablet. They can also fit a jacket under the front bungee. Find this The North Face backpack in four colors.
The North Face Youth Court Jester backpack, $55
Nike Kids Elemental backpack
You're getting a good deal on this Nike backpack for kids. Find it in two colors. Its shoulder straps are padded for comfort and it has a front pocket. A removable accessory pouch comes inside.
Nike Kids Elemental backpack, $29 (reduced from $35)
State Kane kids' travel backpack
This cleverly constructed backpack for kids holds a 13-inch laptop, along with books, pencils and folders. Side pockets can house two water bottles, while a front pocket adds even more storage space. Find it in a bunch of other colors and prints too.
State Kane kids' travel backpack, $98
More of the best backpacks for adults
Check out these backpacks from Herschel, JanSport and more brands.
JanSport SuperBreak One backpack
Keep it simple and affordable with this JanSport backpack that comes in 26 colors and prints. This lightweight backpack has a front pocket with a built-in organizer.
JanSport SuperBreak One backpack, $38
Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack
This Fjallraven backpack is 16 inches tall -- large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps that make it that much harder for water to get in your bag. This adult backpack is available in 39 colors.
Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $59 (reduced from $80)
Herschel Heritage backpack
This classic Herschel backpack has a sleeve for an up to 15-inch laptop and an internal media pocket with a headphone port. Its zipper pulls are made of pebbled leather and it has a front compartment with a key clip.
Herschel Heritage backpack, $54 (reduced from $65)
Parker Clay Mari backpack
At $398, the Mari backpack may be the priciest pack here, but it's also the only bag made from premium, full-grain leather. On top of being naturally water-resistant and durable, this backpack will develop a beautiful patina over time.
The Mari backpack has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, two built-in water bottle holders and six pockets. It also includes stroller clips, making it a solid choice for parents.
Parker Clay Mari backpack, $398
Kroser laptop bag with USB port
This chic laptop bag features a built-in USB port for charging on the go -- you just need to add a power bank. (You can buy a 10,000 mAh Mophie Powerstation battery on Amazon for $35.)
It's a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of storage. This bag can be carried like a briefcase, purse or backpack, and has room for both a laptop and tablet.
Kroser laptop bag with USB port, $19 (reduced from $43)
Mophie Powerstation battery pack (10,000 mAh), $35 (reduced from $50)
Dakine Split Adventure 38L
The Dakine Split Adventure backpack offers plenty of space and compartments for all your belongings. Its unique, split-level design makes organizing your items a breeze. Compartments include a laptop sleeve (big enough for a 17-inch computer), a tablet pocket, a shoe pocket, organizer pockets and a bonus storage compartment. The pack is made of recycled nylon and polyester and features a water-repellent finish -- handy in case you get caught in the rain. Prices vary by design.
Dakine Split Adventure 38L (cascade camo), $165
Away The Everywhere zip backpack
The Everywhere zip backpack from luggage brand Away offers a minimalist look. It's constructed of a water-resistant nylon material and has a leather trim. It's available in four colors. As for functionality, an interior, padded laptop pocket holds a 15-inch computer (with the help of a magnetic locking zipper). Other pockets hold water bottles, documents and miscellaneous essentials.
The backpack zips open like a clamshell, offering easy access to all your items.
Away The Everywhere zip backpack, $195
