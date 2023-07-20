Amazon back-to-school deal: Save up to 33% on Adidas backpacks and lunch bags

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adidas

The new school year calls for a new backpack -- and Amazon has a hot dealing going right now on some reviewer-loved Adidas backpacks and lunch bags.

Related: How we choose our products



Adidas backpacks are sturdy yet stylish for all ages. Plus, the brand makes some excellent sport backpacks that are perfect for student athletes. Explore the top Adidas back-to-school deals on Amazon below. Plus, keep reading to explore some other top backpack options for the new school year.

More great backpacks for back to school

Check out these customer-loved backpacks from Hunter, Herschel and more brands.

State Kane kids' travel backpack

State

This cleverly constructed backpack for kids holds a 13-inch laptop, along with books, pencils and folders. Side pockets can house two water bottles, while a front pocket adds even more storage space.

Find it in a bunch of other colors and prints too.

State Kane kids' travel backpack, $98

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack

Fjallraven

This Fjallraven backpack is 16 inches tall -- large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps that make it that much harder for water to get in your bag. This adult backpack is available in 39 colors.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $61 (reduced from $80)

Herschel Heritage backpack



Amazon

This classic Herschel backpack has a sleeve for an up to 15-inch laptop and an internal media pocket with a headphone port. Its zipper pulls are made of pebbled leather and it has a front compartment with a key clip.

Herschel Heritage backpack, $55 (reduced from $65)

JanSport SuperBreak One backpack

Amazon

Keep it simple and affordable with this JanSport backpack that comes in 26 colors and prints.

This lightweight backpack has a front pocket with a built-in organizer.

JanSport SuperBreak One backpack, $37

Parker Clay Mari backpack

Parker Clay

At $398, the Mari backpack may be the priciest pack here, but it's also the only bag made from premium, full-grain leather. On top of being naturally water-resistant and durable, this backpack will develop a beautiful patina over time.

The Mari backpack has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, two built-in water bottle holders and six pockets. It also includes stroller clips, making it a solid choice for parents.

Parker Clay Mari backpack, $398

Kroser laptop bag with USB port

Kroser via Amazon

This chic laptop bag features a built-in USB port for charging on the go -- you just need to add a power bank. (You can buy a 10,000 mAh Mophie Powerstation battery on Amazon for $25.)

It's a sleek step up from a casual backpack, while still providing plenty of storage. This bag can be carried like a briefcase, purse or backpack, and has room for both a laptop and tablet.

Kroser laptop bag with USB port, $22 after coupon (reduced from $43)

Mophie Powerstation battery pack (10,000 mAh), $35 (reduced from $50)

Dakine Split Adventure 38L

Backcountry

The Dakine Split Adventure backpack offers plenty of space and compartments for all your belongings. Its unique, split-level design makes organizing your items a breeze. Compartments include a laptop sleeve (big enough for a 17-inch computer), a tablet pocket, a shoe pocket, organizer pockets and a bonus storage compartment. The pack is made of recycled nylon and polyester and features a water-repellent finish -- handy in case you get caught in the rain. Prices vary by design.

Dakine Split Adventure 38L (cascade camo), $99 and up (reduced from $150)

Away The Everywhere Zip backpack

Away

The Everywhere Zip backpack from luggage brand Away offers a minimalist look. It's constructed of a water-resistant nylon material and has a leather trim. It's available in four colors. As for functionality, an interior, padded laptop pocket holds a 15-inch computer (with the help of a magnetic locking zipper). Other pockets hold water bottles, documents and miscellaneous essentials.

The backpack zips open like a clamshell, offering easy access to all your items.

Away The Everywhere Zip backpack, $195

Related content from CBS Essentials

