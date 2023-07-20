Best inkjet printers in 2023 (plus back-to-school deals)
Before you or your student goes back to school, make sure you have a reliable printer. Check out the best inkjet printers of 2023 (according to verified reviewers), including printers from top brands such as HP, Brother, Canon and Epson.
Inkjet printers are versatile devices that offer basic document printing as well as photo printing, scanning, faxing, copying and more. Many parents and students prefer inkjet printers over laser printers because they generally perform better when printing in color.
Inkjet printers offer high-resolution color printing for documents and photos. This comes in handy if any school projects require more colorful designs. Inkjets are also great for printing photos with friends to decorate dorm rooms, or saving favorite memories of your child's first day of school.
We've found the best all-in-one printer options in 2023 for all budgets and printing needs, including some that are currently on sale during back-to-school season. We have only included customer-loved printers with a four-star rating (or higher). Keep reading to find the one that's right for you.
Best InkJet printers in 2023
Check out these top-rated inkjet printers from HP, Canon, Epson and more for back-to-school, work and other printing needs.
HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one inkjet color printer: $60
The 4.3-star-rated HP DeskJet wireless printer is Amazon's top choice for all-in-one printers. This budget-friendly color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate an HP+ ink delivery plan.
This compact inkjet printer will fit nicely on a desk or in a dorm room.
HP DeskJet 2755e wireless all-in-one inkjet color printer, $60 (reduced from $85)
Canon all-in-one printer: $179
This all-in-one Canon printer offers document printing, scanning, fax, copying and photo printing. You can print from your phone using Apple AirPrint. The machine also supports printing via Android.
This is a solid model for printing out photos and school art projects.
Canon all-in-one printer, $179 (reduced from $199)
Epson Workforce Pro WF wireless inkjet all-in-one color printer: $100 (50% off)
The Epson Workforce Pro is an all-in-one home printer designed for efficient, high-volume printing. It has a large capacity paper tray, and a touchscreen panel. It connects to your smartphone for mobile printing via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This printer is an excellent option for students or remote workers with higher-volume printing needs.
You can save 50% on this Epson inkjet printer at Amazon now.
Epson Workforce Pro WF wireless inkjet all-in-one color printer, $100 (reduced from $200)
HP OfficeJet Pro wide-format all-in-one wireless printer with Alexa: $360
The HP OfficeJet Pro handles all the usual home-office basics: copying, scanning and faxing. It also can handle borderless documents and print in an 11-inch-by-17-inch format.
This Amazon Alexa-enabled premium printer is a smart option for kids and work-at-home parents alike -- it has a large paper tray for high-volume printing (22 pages per minute). The HP OfficeJet Pro also features an automatic document feeder.
HP OfficeJet Pro wide-format all-in-one wireless printer with Alexa, $360
HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer: $160
The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (4800 x 1200 dots per inch). In addition to school essays and other documents, the Envy Inspire prints square, standard and panoramic photos, all from a separate photo tray.
It boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase when you activate an HP+ plan.
HP Envy Inspire wireless all-in-one color printer, $160 (reduced from $220)
Canon TS302 wireless inkjet printer: $69
If you're on a tight budget and need a basic inkjet printer, the Canon TS302 wireless printer might be just what you need. With it, you can scan, copy and print documents right from your smartphone.
Canon TS302 wireless inkjet printer, $69
Brother Inkvestment wireless color inkjet printer: $110
Running out of ink when you're trying to print an assignment can be stressful. If you want to avoid those last-minute hiccups, try the Brother Inkvestment printer. It comes with four ink cartridges that will last you up to a year. The printer features scanning, copying, wireless printing and borderless printing.
Brother Inkvestment wireless color inkjet printer, $110 (reduced from $130)
