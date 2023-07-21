Best back-to-school deals on computer monitors: Samsung, HP, Dell and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in need of a new computer monitor for the new school year, we've got you covered. The experts at CBS Essentials have compiled the best back-to-school deals on monitors from top-rated brands like Samsung, Dell, ASUS and more to help you get ready for the new school year.

Finding the right computer monitor can be quite a challenge. How do you know which one will meet your needs for school? It can get especially tricky if you're studying something like graphic design or if you're a student that likes to game. We've simplified the process by doing the research for you and have found the top computer monitor deals you can get right now. We've included monitors across a variety of brands and budgets to help you find the best option for your needs.

Top computer monitors in this article:

Best for students on a budget: 21.5" HP P22va computer monitor, $109 (reduced from $150)

A versatile monitor for school and streaming: 32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor, $600 (reduced from $700)

Best for art and design students: ASUS ProArt display monitor, $224 (reduced from $319)

Best back-to-school deals on computer monitors

Shop the best deals on computer monitors now.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor: $1,504

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,504 (reduced from $2,300)

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor: $100

This budget-friendly monitor is even more budget-friendly right now on Amazon. The Sceptre features a 1080p LED display, eight-millisecond response time and 75 Hz refresh rate. The Sceptre curved monitor has an anti-flicker display and can tilt 15 degrees backward and five degrees forward for added flexibility. Rated 4.6 stars.

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor, $100 (reduced from $150)

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor: $430



This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming. Rated 4.5 stars.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $430 (reduced from $600)

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor: $109

This is a great, budget-friendly computer monitor for students. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 25,000 reviews. It features a 1080p display with anti-glare coating. It has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. At only $109, it's a an accessible monitor for college students and families on a budget.

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor, $109 (reduced from $150)

24" Koorui business computer monitor: $71

This is another great budget option for students. The Koorui business monitor offers a full HD 1080p display. It is has a flicker-free display, blue light filter and adjustable tilting screen for improved comfort. This helps you limit eye and neck strain when working on the computer for long periods. Rated 4.3 stars.

24" Koorui business computer monitor, $71 (reduced from $122)

32" Samsung M8 smart 4K computer monitor: $600



Students that want to do schoolwork and stream movies from one device will want to take advantage of this deal. This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung M8 smart 4K computer monitor, $588 (reduced from $700)

ASUS ProArt display monitor

Designed for creative students and professionals, the ProArt Display OLED display offers lifelike, detailed visuals. The monitor will offer exceptional colors, thanks to true 10-bit color depth. It also supports multiple HDR formats and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for enhanced color accuracy.

The latest models will not be released until later this year, but you can get the first ASUS ProArt OLED monitor now. This model was introduced in the fall of last year.

ASUS ProArt display monitor, $224 (reduced from $319)

