Lenovo back-to-school sale: Save up to 75% off on a new laptop
If you're shopping for a new computer for the upcoming school year, you won't want to miss the huge back-to-school sale at Lenovo. For a limited time, select Lenovo laptops are on sale for up to 75% off. This is a rare opportunity to score top-rated laptops for college, work or gaming at some terrific prices.
Lenovo offers a diverse lineup of laptops, so there's something for every student. The brand's Chromebooks are a solid pick for beginners, while the high-powered Lenovo 2-in-1 Window 11 laptops are an excellent choice for college students and gamers. The Lenovo website allows you to customize your purchase, so you can opt for more storage or a faster processor.
Lenovo has a ton of incredible deals right now, so it's is an excellent time to shop for new Lenovo tech. Click the button below to see all of Lenovo's deals, or read on for our top sale picks.
Top Lenovo laptops in this article:
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,600 (reduced from $2,909)
15" Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook, $300 (reduced from $440)
Best Lenovo laptop back-to-school deals
Shop the best deals on Lenovo laptops at the Lenovo back-to-school sale.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,309 (55% off)
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features an 14-inch display, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It features a flexible design that allows it to easily be rotated or laid flat.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,309 (reduced from $2,909)
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5: $249 (75% off)
This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model features a powerful Intel Pentium Silver processor. It has 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. This laptop is also great for streaming: You can view shows or movies in up to brilliant quality on the laptop's HD screen. The best part is that it's currently only $249, an unbeatable 75% off its normal list price.
Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, $249 (reduced from $1,009)
15" Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook: $300
Consider the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4 GB system memory and a 128 GB eMMC flash memory.
15" Lenovo Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook, $300 (reduced from $440)
Lenovo ThinkBook 14: $583 and up
If you're planning to use your new laptop for virtual classes or work calls, you'll want to check out the Lenovo ThinkBook 14. With AI-powered background noise reduction and improved audio and video capabilities, this laptop is perfect for Zoom meetings. It also features a 14-inch HD display and an advanced Intel graphics card, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, $583 and up (reduced from $971)
16" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $635
2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop. The 16-inch Lenovo Flex 5 is now sitting at a sub-$700 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.
16" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $635 (reduced from $970)
