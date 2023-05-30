Away Travel Summer Sale: Save on luggage sets for summer vacation

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Away

Away's big summer sale will help you get all packed up for your next vacation. Not familiar with Away? The luggage brand is beloved by CBS Essentials readers and staff for its cool colors, high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design. Finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare. That's why you won't want to miss Away's current deals on carry-on luggage, checked luggage and luggage sets.

Want to get Away? Keep reading to learn more about the top-rated luggage brand and shop the best Away luggage deals right now.

Save up to $100 on Away luggage sets

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away offers sleek, functional suitcases at a reasonable price point. Jet setters will appreciate the removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, an easy-to-set TSA-approved lock and Away luggage's smooth wheels. The brand is currently offering many deals on its bestselling luggage right now, including slashed prices on Away's pink "Petal" colorway and two-piece luggage sets.

Keep reading to explore the best deals on Away luggage.

Away 'The Carry-on': $250

Away

With cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, Away carry-on bags offer a lot of function for an incredible value. Right now, you can save even more when you buy Away luggage during the brand's clearance sale.

So what are you getting for the price? Exterior features on Away luggage include 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle. Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system, a removable laundry bag and a few zipper compartments.

Away The Carry-On (petal), $250 (reduced from $275)

Away checked bags: $293 and up

Away

Away offers a few checked bag options: The Medium, a 26-inch version that holds one to two weeks worth of gear, and The Large, a 29-inch vessel sized for over two week trips.

Both are on clearance now in the pink colorway "Petal".

Away The Medium (petal), $293 (reduced from $345)

Away The Large (petal), $318 (reduced from $375)

Away classic luggage sets: $570 and up

Away

Right now, Away is offering $50 off of two-piece sets or $100 off of three-piece sets. Two-piece sets include a carry-on and and a checked suitcase. The three-piece sets include a carry-on, a medium checked suitcase and a large checked suitcase.

Choose from Away's classic, flex and aluminum styles.

Find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Many of these reviewer-loved bags can be in your hands in two days -- and in some cases, even earlier. Don't put off making a purchase. These deals won't last forever.

Calpak starter bundle: $299

Calpak

Right now, you can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already fully sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

Calpak travel 8-piece starter bundle, $299 (reduced from $545)

Calpak Ambeur luggage set (3 pc.): $495



Calpak

Much of Calpak's luggage is on sale right now, but you'll save the most when you order a three-piece set, such as the Calpak Ambeur. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360 spinner wheels, an extending handle and TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the rose gold seen here.

Calpak Ambeur three-piece luggage set, $495 (reduced from $715)

Calpak Trnk carry-on: $156

Calpak

Calpak's Trnk collection puts a modern spin on the vintage trunk look. It features an ultra-sleek polycarbonate hardshell and spinner wheels. This 20-inch carry-on is also expandable up to two inches.

Calpak Trnk carry-on, $156 (reduced from $195)

You can also save on a 2-piece set with the Trnk carry-on and a matching Trnk large check-in.

Calpak Trnk 2-piece luggage set, $376 (reduced from $470)

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle: $132

Calpak

This rolling duffle bag is the perfect cross between a traditional carry-on and a duffle bag, The spacious duffle bag features a spacious main compartment, a separate shoe compartment, dual handles and two durable wheels.

Calpak Stevyn rolling duffle, $132 (reduced from $165)

Monos Carry-On: $255

Monos

The Monos Carry-On is available in a bunch of great colors and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle and lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and two sizes. Plus, check out our Monos Carry-On review to see learn more about the top-rated carry-on.

Monos 22" Carry-On, $255 (reduced from $284)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $275

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus features all of the benefits of the standard Monos carry-on is a larger size.

Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $275 (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro: $295

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the "pro" model of the Monos carry-on, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets.

Monos Carry-On Pro, $295 (reduced from $311)

Monos Check-In Large: $355

Monos

This is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $355 (reduced from $394)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $99



Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni carry-on suitcase is a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite. Its features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels. Its interior includes a mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary. Many colors are on sale, but right now you can get the best deal on a 20-inch carry-on bag in silver.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 20" carry-on, $99 (reduced from $160)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $166

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy. It includes multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock.

Prices vary by color.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $166 (reduced from $270)

Samsonite Stryde 2 carry-on glider: $175

Samsonite

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 2 carry-on glider features a USB charging port to keep you connected while you travel. The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in.

It's currently 30% off at Samonite.

Samsonite Stryde 2 carry-on spinner, $175 (reduced from $250)

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag: $184



Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great option for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $184 (reduced from $239)

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0: $232



Delsey

The Delsey Paris Chatelet offers plenty of space for your belongings. Enjoy multidirectional double spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, a USB port for charging electronics and a TSA-approved recessed lock. The suitcase comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, plus mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0, $232 (reduced from $300)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $83



Rockland

Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon.

This set is made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, and includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale at Amazon for 70% off. Be sure to add the 20% off coupon for extra savings.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $83 after coupon (reduced from $340)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $161



Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags.

The suitcases nest inside one another to save space. Each comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $161 (reduced from $300)

July family luggage set: $865

July

Splurge on a gorgeous set of luggage from July, which includes a carry-on, checked and checked-plus suitcases, all made out of sturdy German polycarbonate. Like all July suitcases, this set is covered under a lifetime warranty. Don't forget personalization. Add your last name or initials on all three suitcases for an additional $150. Available in a rainbow of colors.

July family luggage set, $865 (reduced from $965)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $399



Amazon

The Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase).

Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Prices vary by size and color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" checked bag (vintage gray), $399 (reduced from $470)

