Apple Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: How to choose the best smartwatch for you

Samsung

The Apple Watch 7, available on sale at Amazon and Walmart, is a popular smartwatch right now. But the watch has some new competition. Samsung just unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Both smartwatches offer a wide range of impressive design, fitness and streaming features. If you're having trouble deciding which one to buy, we're here to help. Keep reading to find the right smartwatch for you.

Top deals in this article:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $299 (regularly $399)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $280

If you are currently shopping for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 should be at the top of your list. Both of these smartwatches are designed to seamlessly work with your smartphone to keep track of notifications, play music, track your workouts and more.

Find out which top-rated smartwatch is right for you with our comparisons of the two smartwatches below.

Why the Apple Watch Series 7 may be the best smartwatch for you

Apple

If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then the Apple Watch Series 7 is a no-brainer. You're already set up to integrate your smartwatch with your Apple devices. This should make tracking your fitness goals via your iPhone a breeze. (Pairing your new Apple Watch with an iPhone is a simple, quick process, too.)

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes: the 41mm and the 45mm. Sizing generally comes down to personal preference, though note that some designer women's watchbands are compatible only with the smaller, 41mm size. (For more on Apple Watch sizing, check out our guide on how to pick the right Apple Watch size for you.)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 with a 41mm case features 20% more display-screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6. It works as an activity tracker and can monitor your sleep. The Apple Watch also includes heart-rate monitoring and an EKG feature that checks your heart rhythm in the Apple Health app. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 lists for $399 and up on Apple, but you can usually find deals on Amazon and Walmart. Prices vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $299 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41mm), $429 and up (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

Apple

The 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 basically does everything the 41mm version does, except it does it bigger: It's the biggest Apple Watch to date. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are compatible with a number of sold-separately, cool-looking Apple Watch bands. (Click here for our guide to our favorite Apple Watch bands and deals.)

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 lists for $429 and up at Apple, but be sure to check for deals at Amazon and Walmart. And, yup, prices may vary by color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $429 and up (regularly $529)

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may be the best smartwatch for you

Garmin

If you're an Android owner, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 purchase makes the most sense. Unlike the Apple Watch, which can be paired only with an Apple iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch works with iOS and Android devices. (There are compatibility requirements for the app.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5-watt charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors. If you preorder the watch using the CBS Essentials link below, you'll receive a free wireless charger and a $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm. If you preorder the watch using the CBS Essentials link below, you'll receive a free wireless duo charger and a $50 Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with free charger and $50 Samsung Credit, $450

Apple Watch 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which should you buy?

With the Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offering fairly similar features, it can be hard to decide which to buy. Here are the important considerations to keep in mind while shopping for your next smartwatch.

Operating system and phone compatibility

For most shoppers, the choice will come down to which operating system you are more familiar with and what phone you have. iPhone users will enjoy how seamlessly the Apple Watch 7 syncs with the iPhone and other Apple products. Because the Apple Watch 7 does not sync with Android phones, it is not an ideal choice for Android users. This also impacts app availability; the Apple Watch uses the Apple App Store, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 supports apps available in the Galaxy Store. (Most major apps are available on both platforms.)

Accessory availability

Another consideration is accessories. Since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was just unveiled August 10, there are fewer third-party accessories immediately available. That should change soon as manufacturers catch up and start releasing new bands and accessories for the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

Most older Apple Watch accessories are compatible with current Apple Watch models, so you have a wide selection to choose from.

Smartwatch durability

Both the Apple Watch 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are made with strong materials designed for advanced durability. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro both include sapphire glass, a tough screen material. The Apple Watch 7 features a crack-resistant front crystal display. Both are durable and can be safely submerged in water.

Health features

Both smartwatches are well equipped to support you on your health or fitness journey. Both include sleep tracking, ECGs, heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen monitoring and workout tracking. One notable difference is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 includes skin temperature-reading capability. The Apple Watch has not introduced this feature yet (though it is rumored to be coming in the Apple Watch 8).

If you're a runner or outdoor workout enthusiast, the Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro may be a better option for you. It includes stronger GPS features for workouts such as workout routing and track back, to help you plan your runs and find your way back to your starting point if you get a bit lost.

Battery life

This is one area where there is a standout winner. Apple says that the Apple Watch 7 should offer 18 hours of battery life with standard usage. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, offers up to 50 hours of battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro has a larger battery for even longer battery life.

Of course, battery life will vary based on your usage habits, but if you want to go longer between charges the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the better choice.

