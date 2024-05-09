Watch CBS News

Last minute trip ideas for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is this weekend and if you're still trying to figure out what to get your mom, maybe a getaway is the answer. Erin Florio, executive editor of Condé Nast Traveler, joined CBS News with some ideas on where to go.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.