Apple AirPods 2 are their lowest price ever for Black Friday today: Get the deal before it sells out

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular earbuds of 2023 -- and an excellent Christmas gifting choice. With sleek designs, easy syncing with Apple devices and noise-canceling abilities, it's no wonder everyone wants a pair. If you've been holding off on buying a pair of Apple AirPods 2 due to the high price tag, we've got great news for you. The Walmart Black Friday sale kicks off today and it includes a killer deal on Apple AirPods 2.

The experts at CBS Essentials have been tracking the price on Apple AirPods, and we can confirm that this is a truly incredible deal. It's the lowest price we've ever seen on the Apple AirPods 2, so you'll definitely want to snag a pair for yourself or anyone that has a new pair of earbuds on their Christmas list. This Black Friday deal won't be available in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can shop it online today.

Walmart+ members can shop this deal early



The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will kick off Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

To get early access to Walmart's incredible Black Friday, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $169 at Walmart

The sleek and subtle Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic option for any listener, especially anyone who appreciates a lengthy battery life. You get a whopping 30 hours of listening time with these, thanks to their included charging case.

As far as what they can offer over the original AirPods Pro? Their upgraded wireless chip for starters, as well as improved active noise cancellation. They're an overall upgrade from the previous model in every way, and right now you can scoop them up for a great price.

This Black Friday AirPods deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancelation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows the iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.

