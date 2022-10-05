Best luggage deals ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Samsonite, Travelpro and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazon Early Access Sale, the online retailer's early Black Friday shopping extravaganza, goes down on Oct. 11 and 12. However, you don't have to wait to take advantage on these great luggage deals.

The following pieces of luggage are a smart choice for your holiday travels. We found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. These soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for airplane travel as they do for smaller weekend road trips.

If you need a new piece (or set) of luggage before Thanksgiving, now is the time to buy. Nearly every piece of luggage on our list has been marked down even more than previous sales earlier in the fall.

The best luggage deals

We scoured all the best luggage retailers to find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags on Amazon can be in your hands in two days, and in some cases, even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get right now.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $165

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-size checked bag in white or Caribbean blue.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked, $165 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Freeform hardside: $189

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color. Find it on sale now at Amazon.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $189 (reduced from $270)

American Tourister Moonlight hardside expandable luggage: $72

American Tourister

This stylish piece of hardside expandable luggage from American Tourister comes in a bunch of fun patterns. Currently, the 21-inch carry-on version in rose gold is the best deal, almost half off at Amazon.

American Tourister Moonlight hardside expandable spinner luggage, $72 (reduced from $140)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $138

Rockland

On the hunt for a luggage set for all your upcoming travels? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. The luggage set is on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $138 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $220

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. It's on sale now at Amazon.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19" carry-on (chocolate brown), $223 (reduced from $321)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $161

Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife that includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $161 (reduced from $300)

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox ride-on carry-on suitcase: $199

Stokke

The 4.5-star-rated JetKids by Stokke Bedbox suitcase is not currently on sale at Amazon, but we're listing it here anyway because it's one of our top luggage picks for families. (We also think it's a great value, even off sale.)

This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes: Suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, foot rest and an in-air sleeping surface for kids two and up (thanks to the built-in mattress). The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making a great place to rest feet.

JetKids by Stokke Bedbox 19" ride-on carry-on suitcase, $199

More great luggage deals to shop now

Looking for more checked bags and carry-on luggage options? The following suitcases are not available on Amazon, but they are on sale elsewhere. All are top-rated and make excellent traveling companions when you travel this Christmas.

Monos Carry-On Plus: $265

Monos

Amazon isn't the only place to score a great deal on luggage this fall. The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). This carry-on is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner: $412

Samsonite

Take advantage of the Samsonite sitewide summer sale, with most suitcases, including the luxe Stryde 111, offered at the lowest price of the season for a limited time.

Sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, the Stryde 111 offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology, like a handle system equipped with LED lights to make you stand out in traffic at night, multiple USB charging ports for charging gadgets and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a suitcase worth investing in.

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner, $412 (reduced from $550)

Monos Check-In Large: $345

Monos

This is the check-in version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $417)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner large 29" check-in: $333

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed of stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Currently get one of the best deals we have seen on the large 29-inch check-in bag in vintage gray, just $333 when you apply a $37 off coupon on Amazon.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" check-in bag (vintage gray), $333 with coupon (reduced from $470)

More top-rated luggage options

