The best Samsung deals at Amazon's October Prime Day sale: 'The Frame' TVs, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and more

Samsung

Amazon's early Black Friday savings event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is going on right now. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering deep discounts on a wide range of Samsung products including robot vacuums, TVs, laptops and smartphones. Shop the best deals now before they're gone.

Top products in this article

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $740 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $599 (reduced from $899)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Galaxy Buds2, $300 (reduced from $430)

Amazon has all of the best-selling Samsung products on sale now including the popular "The Frame" TV, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Book2 and Jet Bot robot vacuum. The retailer has also created some special bundles on earbuds and smartwatches just for the Prime sales event. Find all of the Samsung products you've been eyeing on sale right now.

Remember, the holidays are just around the corner. This October Prime Day-like event is a great time to stock up on gifts for Christmas and Hanukkah.

The Prime Early Access Sale is for Prime members only, so make sure your Amazon Prime membership is active. If you aren't Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now to take part in the Early Prime Day sales event.

The best early Black Friday Deals on Samsung TVs

Shop the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs including deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

'The Frame' TV 2022

Samsung

Some sizes of 2022 "The Frame" are on sale now during the Amazon Prime Early Access deals event.

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K TV set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

All "The Frame" 2022 TVs come with a customizable bezel. Prices vary by size and bezel color.

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022 (modern teak bezel), $1,098 (reduced from $1,298)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022 (beige bezel), $1,698 (regularly $1,898)

The 2022 "The Frame" is also available on sale at Samsung. However, you'll only find a better deal on select sizes.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon has great deals on the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $825 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $924 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,088 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,528 (regularly $1,798)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

43" Samsung 'The Sero'

Samsung

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $988 (regularly $1,498)

Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Amazon

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Amazon in a range of sizes.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,798 (reduced from $4,998)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,798 (reduced from $6,498)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,998 (reduced from $8,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is on sale at both Amazon and Samsung right now.

Shop Amazon to save a couple bucks on the ultra-thin TV model.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,348 (reduced from $1,698)

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,350 (reduced from $1,900)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,298)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,700 (reduced from $2,600)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV



Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game-view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

This Samsung model is on sale at Amazon and Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $548 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $788 (reduced from $845)

Right now, you'll find better deals on this model at Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,000)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series

Samsung Store via Amazon

This Samsung OLED TV is massively marked down during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This TV model features 4K upscaling. Have a home-theater experience with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound. This smart TV is compatible with your favorite voice assistants, too.

One of the TV's coolest features is sunrise and sunset times. These built-in times intelligently adapt your TV display to reduce blue light for maximum eye comfort.

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series, $1,998 (regularly $2,998)

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung smartphones

Many of Samsung's latest smartphone releases are on sale now, including the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Right now, you can save $260 on the S22+ on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $740 (reduced from $1,000)

If you like to take a lot of photos or videos (and who wouldn't with an 8K camera?), you may want to get the S22+ with 256GB of storage for extra room to store all your content.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $800 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $990 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,090 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $860 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,390 (reduced from $1,799)

Amazon also has the higher-storage model on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,450 (reduced from $1,920)

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung laptops

If you're in need of a new laptop, you won't want to miss these Prime Early Access Sale deals on Samsung Galaxy Book laptops and Chromebooks.

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is a compact, yet powerful laptop with a long-lasting battery. The laptop comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i5 Evo processor inside. Right now, you can get the laptop for 35% off.

13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i5 processor), $720 (reduced from $1,100)

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM)

Amazon

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $170 (reduced from $250)

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4, $300

Samsung via Amazon

If you prefer a larger screen but still want an affordable laptop, consider the 15.6-inch Chromebook 4. Right now, the larger model is on sale for only $290 on Amazon.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM, 64 GB), $290 (reduced from $350)

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums and more home care



Check out these top-rated robot vacuums and mops from Samsung.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $599 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch Clean Station that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $799 after coupon (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $399 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum: $319

Samsung

Amazon has a huge deal right now on this 6-pound Samsung vacuum: The Samsung Jet 75 is marked down 40% from its $399 list price during the October Prime Day sale.

This Jet 75 vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. The model is designed to expertly pick up pet hair and fine particles from your floor or furniture.

Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum, $239 (reduced from $399)

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum comes in a variety of colors to complement your home. It features an all-in-one clean station that can empty the dust bin at the press of a button. This powerful stick vacuum uses Samsung's 210-watt HexaJet Motor technology for Samsung's strongest suction. It features a dual brush to best clean multiple surfaces, from carpet to tile. It even features a digital display that provides info on the vacuum's power level and remaining battery time.

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $599 (reduced from $899)

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and more

Samsung just came out with some brand new smartwatches -- and you can get them on sale right now. If you're a Samsung phone user, pairing the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or a Galaxy Tablet with it can provide a seamless integrated experience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors. Right now you can get the watch bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for only $300.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Galaxy Buds2, $300 (reduced from $430)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds2 bundle

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. Right now, during Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds2 for $470.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds2 bundle, $470 (reduced from $600)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 and up (reduced from $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Amazon

You can also step up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), and an IPX7 waterproof rating. They also support Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $120 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $619 (reduced from $780)

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is also included in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It features a larger 12.4-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (256 GB), $810 (reduced from $980)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon for $200, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for kids or gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64 GB), $200 (reduced from $280)

The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung memory

Need extra storage space? Check out these great Prime Early Access Sale deals on Samsung memory.

Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD (500 GB)

Amazon

The Samsung T7 Touch is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,050 MB per second and a write speed of 1,000 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet.

Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD (500 GB), $70 (reduced from $105)

Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink (2TB)

Amazon

This solid state drive from Samsung provides a whopping 2 TB of storage space. It includes Samsung's heatsink technology to prevent overheating. It is compatible with the PS5 and computers.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink (2TB), $210 (reduced from $400)

Samsung Pro Plus with reader

Amazon

The Samsung Pro Plus micro SD memory card can be used with smartphones, drones and other devices to capture and store high-quality video or image files. You can easily insert it into the reader to transfer your files on to your laptop for editing. Right now, you can get the memory card and reader for 47% off at Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Pro Plus with reader, $32 (reduced from $60)

