Herb Alpert reflects on fame, TikTok and turning 90 with the Tijuana Brass

Herb Alpert celebrates 90 years and a return to the stage with new Tijuana Brass

Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert celebrated his 90th birthday last month by taking the stage at Jazz at Lincoln Center with a new iteration of the Tijuana Brass, marking his return to the iconic group format for the first time in 40 years.

The milestone performance coincides with the 60th anniversary of his landmark album "Whipped Cream & Other Delights," which spent eight weeks at No. 1 after its 1965 release and helped define the sound of the era.

"It has been overwhelming. I didn't realize I'd get this much attention at 90," Alpert said.

Alpert's distinctive brass sound, inspired by bullfights in Tijuana, dominated the 1960s music landscape — appearing in television commercials, game shows like "The Dating Game," and films including "Casino Royale." At his commercial peak in 1966, Alpert had three albums in the top five simultaneously and outsold The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Frank Sinatra.

"Sometimes I was even a little embarrassed by it all," Alpert admitted.

His classic hit "Ladyfingers" recently found new life on TikTok, generating what Alpert described as "three billion streams" on YouTube, a phenomenon he finds "strange, because I recorded it like 60 years ago."

The trumpet virtuoso's career hasn't been without challenges. By 1969, while going through a divorce, Alpert faced a personal crisis with his instrument. He described the trumpet as "my enemy" as he struggled with confidence and technique. A breakthrough came after consulting New York brass teacher Carmine Caruso, who reminded him that the trumpet was "just a piece of plumbing" and that "the instrument comes from deep inside you."

Alpert also co-founded A&M Records with the late Jerry Moss, operating on a handshake agreement from 1962 until they sold the company in 1990. The two never signed a formal contract, a fact that still moves Alpert to tears when he recalls their partnership.

Now touring with a newly assembled Tijuana Brass, Alpert says the music feels fresh again. Alpert continues to perform with his wife of 52 years, singer Lani Hall, whom he met when his label signed Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66.

"I try to be as authentic as I can when I play," he said. "I'm playing in the moment of my life. And it's a hard place to get to. But that's the place I'm always looking for."